The Prior Lake gymnastics team earned its highest score of the season in a South Suburban Conference home dual Jan. 10.
The Lakers scored a 138.625, which was nearly three points better than Eagan (135.825). Senior Terin Block won the all-around with a score of 36.175.
Prior Lake opened the New Year in the Matt Sheka Invitational in New Prague, finishing fifth out of ninth schools with a 134.150 total. The host Trojans won the title (146.300).
Mankato West ended up second (143,100), followed by Worthington (138.700) and Byron (135.850).
Prior Lake was runner-up to New Prague in last year's Section 2AA meet. The Trojans won with a 145.475, while the Lakers scored a 142.050. This year's section competition is not far off; it's set for Feb. 17 in New Prague.
Other teams in the field include Eden Prairie, Waconia, Minnetonka, Chaska/Chanhassen, Bloomington Jefferson and Mankato East.
Prior Lake (2-0 in SSC duals) will compete in the Breck Invitational Feb. 4 and the regular season with an SSC dual at Rosemount Feb. 7.
In the win over Eagan, Block also won the vault (9.050), the uneven bars (9.050) and the floor exercise (9.475), while sophomore Annie Draine was tops on the balance beam (9.2).
Sophomore Brooklynne Thorson ended up third on the beam (8.825), while Block was fifth (8.6).
Junior Reese Huston was second on the floor for the Lakers (9.275), while Draine was fifth (8.9). Sophomore Ava Loftness took fourth on the bars (8.050), while junior Sofia Monn was fifth (7.850).
On the vault, Loftness ended up fifth (8.575). She was also fifth in the all-around (32.725).
At the invite, Block ended up 10th in the all-around with a score of 34.650. Draine was 16th (33.450) and Thorson finished 18th (32.700).
Draine had the Lakers' highest individual finish, taking second on the beam (9.250), while Thorson was 17th (8.150).
Block ended up seventh on the bars (8.8) and 12th on both the vault (9.250) and the floor (8.9).
Other finishes for Prior Lake came from Huston on the floor (17th, 8.750), Thorson on the floor (18th, 8.7) and Loftness on the vault (16th, 9.0).
The Class AA state meet is set for Feb. 24-25 at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul. The team competition is first the day, followed by the individual meet.
Prior Lake won the Section 2AA team title in 2013 and finished a program-best seventh at state that year.
The Lakers have had at least one gymnast at state in 13 of the last 14 seasons. Block and Draine made their first-ever state appearances last year.
Block finished 17th in the all-around. She ended up 28th on both the balance beam and the uneven bars, 31st on the floor exercise and 47th on the vault.
Draine won the Section 2AA title on the beam last winter, and ended up 15th at state in that event.