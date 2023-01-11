Brooklynne Thorson

Sophomore Brooklynne Thorson ended up third on the beam for Prior Lake in the team's South Suburban Conference win over Eagan Jan. 10.

 Image by @GymnasticsPrior

The Prior Lake gymnastics team earned its highest score of the season in a South Suburban Conference home dual Jan. 10.

The Lakers scored a 138.625, which was nearly three points better than Eagan (135.825). Senior Terin Block won the all-around with a score of 36.175.

