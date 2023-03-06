Alan Koehler etched himself into Prior Lake wresting lore.
The senior became the only Laker to ever win three state individual titles with a 2-1 sudden victory in double overtime over Logan Swensen of Wayzata in the 126-pound Class 3A title match March 4 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Koehler capped his final season at Prior Lake with a 17-0 record. Next stop, the Division I wrestling mat in the Big Ten at the University of Nebraska.
"It feels great to win a third state title," Koehler said. "I feel like I left a legacy at Prior Lake and hope that I inspired the future of Prior Lake wrestlers."
Koehler won the 106-pound title as a sophomore and captured the 120-pound crown last year. He went into this season as one of three Lakers with two state individual titles.
Jake Kahnke and Alex Hart are the other two. Kahnke won the 189-pound title in 2006 and the heavyweight crown in 2007, while Hart was the 220-pound winner in 2014 and won at heavyweight in 2015.
Koehler is one 14 Lakers to ever win a state title, earning program's 18th individual championship overall with his third straight crown.
Other Prior Lake wrestlers who have one individual title include: Brad Thompson in 1969 (98 pounds); Bill Sauter in 1974 (125); Bruce Johnson in 1975 (145); Bill Craven in 1975 (140); Chad LeMair in 1986 (112); Cory Forar in 1997 (189); Ryan LeBeau in 1999 (130); Calvin Wolff in 2007 (135); Luis Pinto in 2014 (heavyweight); Kenny O’Neil in 2017 (160) and Calvin Sund in 2019 (195).
Koehler's record over the last three seasons is a remarkable 94-2. He missed the first two months of this season with an injury. He didn't make his season debut until Jan. 26, so he had to make up for lost time and that wasn't easy.
"I knew I wouldn't get worse at wrestling by having a two-month break, but I knew that getting my cardio back was going to be the difficult part," Koehler said. "I did whatever I could, lifting, biking, to get back into shape, but the biggest thing I had to overcome was the mental side.
"I think that's where I grew so much this season because I wasn't the best conditioned out there on the mat, but I always knew I had to find a way to win."
In the first two state rounds March 3, Koehler didn't get much resistance. He opened with a win by fall over Kyler Jubial of Park and followed winning by technical fall (19-4) in the quarterfinals over Alex Artmann of Elk River.
In the semifinals the next day, Koehler earned a 10-1 victory over Ian Schultz of St. Michael-Albertville to earn a spot in the final.
In the title match, Swensen, who was ranked No. 2 in the state behind Koehler, gave Koehler all he could handle.
After a scoreless first period, Koehler earned a one-point escape six seconds into the second period. Swensen tied the match at 1-1 with escape just 13 seconds into the third period.
The match stayed 1-1 until double overtime where Koehler earned another escape to claim the crown.
"Swensen and I always have close matches and he wrestled me a lot different than he usually does," Koehler said. "I have to give him props. He came in with a good game plan, but at the end of the day I had to love the fight and find a way to win."
Koehler was one of two Prior Lake wrestlers at state. Senior Aidan McGown was also there, competing at 170 pounds.
McGowan lost his lone match, falling 9-0 to Ian Pepple of Hastings in the first round. Pepple lost in the quarterfinals, which meant McGowan got no second life in the wrestlebacks.
McGowan finished his final season for Prior Lake with a 23-15 record.