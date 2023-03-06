Alan Koehler etched himself into Prior Lake wresting lore.

The senior became the only Laker to ever win three state individual titles with a 2-1 sudden victory in double overtime over Logan Swensen of Wayzata in the 126-pound Class 3A title match March 4 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

