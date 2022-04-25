Maurice Hodges is returning to Prior Lake, but this time as the head girls basketball coach.
After five seasons as coach of the Burnsville girls program, Hodges stepped down after last season and was ready to take a break from coaching.
But the opportunity to return to Prior Lake seemed right. He was an assistant coach for the Lakers under Mike Gidley from 2013 to 2017.
"I'm familiar with some people in the building and also the community," Hodges said. "My thoughts were to take some time off from coaching, but after over a month away, along with conversations with my family, the decision was made that this would be a great opportunity to pursue."
It will also be a challenge, and not just on the basketball court. Demondi Johnson resigned as the Lakers coach back on Feb. 23 with one game left in the Lakers' regular season.
Johnson stepped down following a racist incident towards one of his players. A racist note was reportedly left inside the player's gym bag.
That promoted a letter to staff and families on behalf of PLHS Principal John Bezek, informing them of the alleged attack against a BIPOC student.
Johnson resigned via Twitter and informed the school the following day he and his entire staff would no longer be coaching. Johnson's Twitter resignation read:
"My goal as coach was to change the culture of Prior Lake and I do not support this recent transgression. I will never sit down to racism and will always stand up for those that look like me. My staff and I have decided not to coach the rest of the season ... With that, I will also be resigning as the Prior Lake coach."
Prior Lake was forced to forfeit the Section 2AAAA playoffs. Johnson had a 25-17 overall record as coach of the Lakers (23-11 in the South Suburban Conference).
Hodges' vision for the Prior Lake program will be to help develop the talent from the youth programs up the high school level. He's also looking to establish "relationships with the players by getting to know them as people first, players second."
"The vision is to compete, along with being there for each other as a team and in the community," Hodges said. "At the end of the day, it's about competition. Competing takes effort, but to win you have to compete as a team.
"It's all a process that we will work towards to build the program," he added.
At Burnsville, Hodges had a 48-72 record in his five seasons at the helm, including 31-58 mark in the SSC. He was also 2-5 in the Section 3AAAA playoffs.
Prior Lake had only two seniors on the roster last season. The team had a 13-11 record before having the season end with one game left in the regular season.
Junior Lauren Pawlyshyn was the team's leading scorer at 11.5 points per game. Ninth-grader Breana Bowman also averaged in double figures for the Lakers (10.2 points), while sophomore was third in scoring (9.2).
So there's a strong cast of young talent for Hodges to work with in his first season next winter.
Prior Lake’s only state appearance as a Class 4A program was in 2018. The Lakers moved up to the biggest class at the start of the 2003-04 season.
The Lakers were state participants in Class 3A three times before moving up — 1999, 2002 and 2003.