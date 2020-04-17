McKenna Hofschild is heading west after one season on the Division I hardwood at Seton Hall University in New Jersey.
The 2019 Prior Lake High School graduate is the leaving the Big East Conference for the Mountain West Conference, joining Colorado State University. Hofschild said she's excited about the move.
"Fort Collins is a beautiful city and CSU has an amazing campus," Hofschild said. "Their basketball program has been very successful in the Mountain West and, after talking to Coach (Ryun) Williams. I wanted to be apart of their program with a winning culture.
"They are in need of a point guard to come in and make an impact and I feel I can do just that," Hofschild added.
At Seton Hall, the 5-foot-5 Hofschild appeared in 18 of the Pirates' 31 games. She average just 8.4 minutes a contest, averaging 2.1 points per game with 31 total assists and nine steals.
The lack of minutes in her first college season is not the reason Hofschild transferred.
"I wanted to be closer to home and in an environment more suited for me, and this is why CSU is a great fit," Hofschild said. "I'm very thankful for my year at Seton Hall and the relationships I made, but I am looking forward to the future."
At Prior Lake, Hofschild was a five-time letterwinner, leaving as the program's all-time leading scorer with 2,488 career points. She was one of five finalists for Ms. Basketball, an award given out the state's most outstanding senior.
Hofschild led the Lakers at 23.8 points per game in her senior season. She even missed seven games due to an ankle injury and was limited in the Section 2AAAA playoffs.
In the Breakdown Tip Off Classic in Hopkins in December of 2018, Hofschild broke a Minnesota girls basketball single-game record with 63 points in a 99-95 loss to Park Center. She also tied the state record for most made free throws in that game (25), while breaking the mark of attempted free throws (35).
As a junior, Hofschild led the Lakers to the state tournament, the program's first berth as a Class 4A program. She was dominant in the Section 2AAAA playoffs, scoring 41, 34 and 42 in the team's three victories.