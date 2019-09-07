The Prior Lake football team held on for its second win of the season.
The No. 6-ranked Lakers nearly gave up a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter but survived for a 14-12 win at Shakopee Sept. 6.
Prior Lake (2-0) got a 106 yards on 21 carries and a touchdown from junior Tyler Shaver. He scored on a 3-yard run in the second quarter to put the Lakers up 14-0.
Senior Nate Raddatz hit junior Jake Anderson in the back of the end zone on a 3-yard scoring strike in the first quarter for Prior Lake.
The Sabers' defense stiffened in the second half to give its offense a chance, forcing a fumble and blocking a field goal attempt. Shakopee scored with 10:23 left to play to cut the Lakers' lead to one score. But the extra point was missed and that would prove costly.
Shakopee scored again with 3:21 to play and but the Lakers' stopped the two-point conversion. But the game still was not over.
Prior Lake was forced to punt on its ensuing possession, giving the Sabers one more chance with the ball on their own 19-yard line with 43 second to go.
A big play put Shakopee at the Lakers' 30-yard line with 30 seconds to go. But a couple of shots to the end zone were broken up by the Prior Lake defense.
The Lakers opened the season with a 28-13 home win over Rosemount, dominating the second half. Prior Lake scored all of points in the final 24 minutes, including 21 in the fourth quarter.
The Lakers will have another tough test Sept. 13 playing at home versus No. 4 Wayzata at 7 p.m. The Trojans are off to a 2-0 start with wins over No. 9 Edina (34-15) and Blaine (19-0).