Josh Marcinkevich

Seniors Josh Marcinkevich (22) makes a tackle with help from senior Luke Loehlein in Prior Lake's 28-14 home loss to Eden Prairie Sept. 14.

 Courtesy photo/Rick Olson

The Prior Lake football team was in position to earn its first-ever win as a big school over Eden Prairie Sept. 14.

But the Eagles dominated the fourth quarter en route to a 28-14 road victory over the Lakers. Eden Prairie scored two unanswered touchdowns in the final frame to avoid the upset bid.

