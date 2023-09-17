The Prior Lake football team was in position to earn its first-ever win as a big school over Eden Prairie Sept. 14.
But the Eagles dominated the fourth quarter en route to a 28-14 road victory over the Lakers. Eden Prairie scored two unanswered touchdowns in the final frame to avoid the upset bid.
Since Prior Lake joined the top class in football at the start of the 2003 season, the Lakers are 0-12 against the Eagles with two of those losses coming in the playoffs.
The Lakers (1-2 overall) tied the game at 14-14 with 4:26 left to play in third quarter on junior Levi Eiter's 9-yard scoring run. Eiter also scored Prior Lake's first touchdown on a 4-yard run with 35 seconds left before halftime cut the Lakers' deficit to 14-7 going into the break.
Eiter finished with 71 yards on 12 carries. Senior Josh Burns rushed 13 times for 79 yards for Prior Lake.
Prior Lake has just three offensive touchdowns in its first three games with Eiter scoring all three. The Lakers have just four total scores with the other coming on a fumble return for a touchdown in the team's 28-7 loss at Shakopee (3-0) Sept. 8.
Junior quarterback Myles Greenwood completed 7 of 11 passes for 56 yards against Eden Prairie (3-0). Senior Jaxson Barrett had three catches for 26 yards, while Eiter had three grabs for 25 yards.
Senior Jason Green led the Lakers' defense with 11 tackles, while senior Hunter MacGillivray had 10. Seniors Will Bauleke, Dylan Hawley and Jide Abasiri each had seven tackles, while senior Josh Marcinkevich had six.
Prior Lake started 4-0 last year, but lost three of its final four regular season games, and then went 1-1 in the Class 6A playoffs.
The last time the Lakers started the season 1-2 was in 2017, which was also the last time the program made the state field. Prior Lake fell 10-6 to Minnetonka in the state quarterfinals that year.
The Lakers' two losses are also to Section 6 teams. Prior Lake's next three contests are also against section foes — at Minnetonka (3-0) Sept. 22, home to Edina (1-2) Sept. 29 and at Wayzata (0-3) Oct. 6.
The Lakers are home to Woodbury (2-1) Oct. 13, before ending the regular season against another section team playing at Buffalo (2-1) Oct. 19.
The first round of the Class 6A playoffs start Oct. 27 with the second round set for Nov. 4.
The state quarterfinals are Nov. 9-10 at four different sites. The semifinals are Nov. 16-17 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, while the title game is also there Nov. 24.
Maple Grove is the defending state champion, beating Rosemount 27-10 in last year's title game.
Prior Lake made the state field four times in program history, including 2011, 2012 and 2014. All four times the Lakers fell in the quarterfinals.