The Prior Lake girls basketball team is still in position for a top four seed in the playoffs.
The Lakers will need to finish strong, but the Section 2AAAA field is pretty bunched together at the midway point of the season with the exception of No. 10-ranked Chaska looking like the top seed.
Senior Haidyn Pitsch scored a career-high 36 points to lead the Lakers to a 72-66 home win over Lakeville South Jan. 10 in South Suburban Conference play. Pitsch finished with 20 points in an 89-56 league loss at No. 4 Farmington Jan. 14.
Prior Lake (5-9 overall, 3-4 in the SSC) is home to Holy Angels (ranked No. 2 in Class 3A) Jan. 16 and is at Eagan Friday in league action. The Lakers are home to Eastview Jan. 21 and at Burnsville Jan. 24 in SSC games. All four games start at 7 p.m.
Prior Lake has only played two section teams so far, beating Shakopee (52-44) and losing to Eden Prairie (85-57).
Like Chaska (10-4), Minnetonka (9-5) looks like a top four section seed, along with Eden Prairie (9-6). Shakopee (8-5) and Edina (6-9) are in the hunt with Prior Lake for the No. 4 spot.
Chanhassen (6-8) and Bloomington Jefferson (1-12) are also in the field.
If the Lakers can sweep Shakopee in their second meeting Feb. 7, the No. 4 seed is a strong possibility.
In the win over Lakeville South, junior Kate Trachsel was also in double figures for the Lakers with 13 points. Junior Chanel Kallevig scored 7 points, while junior Emily Kulstad scored 5 and ninth-grader Lauren Pawlyshyn and junior Abby Kuboushek both had 4.
Prior Lake overcame a 42-33 deficit at halftime.
Against Farmington, the Lakers fell behind 39-25 at the break and couldn't recover. Trachsel added 16 points, while junior Tatum Brostrom had 9.
Section 2AAAA play starts Feb. 26 with the quarterfinals, while the semifinals are Feb. 29. The title game is March 6. The higher seed is at home in all three rounds.
Prior Lake lost to Eden Prairie in the semifinals last year after winning the crown in 2018 over Minnetonka. That was the Lakers' first-ever state berth as a Class 4A program.
Prior Lake went to state three times in Class 3A — 1999, 2002 and 2003 — before moving up to the top class at the 2003-04 season.
Heading into the Holy Angels game, Pitsch was leading the Lakers in scoring at 18.4 points per game. She'd been in double figures in 13 of Prior Lake's 14 games with seven games of 20 or more points.
Brostrom and Trachsel were also averaging in double figures through 14 games at 11.0 and 10.7 points, respectively.
This year's Class 4A state tournament is March 11-14 at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Top-ranked Hopkins is the defending champion, beating Stillwater in last year's final.
It was Hopkins' seventh state championship since 2004.