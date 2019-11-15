The Prior Lake gymnastics team could surprise this winter, but it will need all of its pieces healthy.
The season doesn't start until Dec. 7 when the Lakers are the host of their own invitational at Twin Oaks Middle School at noon. How many gymnastics will be available for Prior Lake coach Barb Kass in the first competition?
"We are starting out a little slowly with a bunch of athletes recovering from injuries," Kass said. "I'm hoping they recover soon, and we can have a strong team."
Junior Lydia Pavek is the team's lone state qualifier back from last year and she has started out this season dealing an injury. Pavek finished 46th on the vault at the Class AA competition last year.
Prior Lake has had at least one gymnast qualify for state the last eight seasons. The Lakers were there as a team in 2013, taking seventh.
Lakeville North is the defending state champion. The Panthers are also in Section 2AA with Prior Lake, along with Eden Prairie and Lakeville South, two other strong programs.
Bloomington Jefferson, Chaska/Chanhassen, New Prague and Waconia are also in the field.
The Lakers finished fourth in the section team standings last winter with a season-best score of 136.875.
"My hope is that our gymnasts recover from their injuries quickly and stay healthy for the season," Kass said. "Our goals is always improvement. As long as we keep getting better as individuals and a team, I consider it a win."
Maddie Tschida is the Lakers' lone senior, and she is also dealing with an early injury. She's strong on the floor and vault, Kass said.
Eighth-grader Brooke Thompson and sophomore Kylie Thompson are also back and recovering from some bumps and bruises. Sophomore Madi Mathison will be one to watch as an all-arounder. She's been in club gymnastics the last couple years after competing with Prior Lake as an eighth-grader.
Others expected to help the varsity include ninth-graders Alex Burger and Terin Block, sophomores Creel Gnos, Avery Wild and Sarah Lesser, eighth-graders Reese Huston and Anna Busker and seventh-grader Allison Velline.
"It is still early to judge, but we have some newcomers who could compete on varsity this year," Kass said. "Our strengths are that we have a large team this year with positive attitudes who are ready to work hard towards their goals. The girls seem to really get along and have fun together, which makes for a great atmosphere in the gym."
Other gymnasts who could help the Lakers this winter include sophomores Lexi Klugherz, Lauren Larson, Mikayla Drentlaw and Alanna Pogachnik, ninth-graders Megan Sporney, Isabelle Morgan and Madalyn Mische, eighth-graders Reagan Goebel, Sofia Monn, Isabelle Buhain and Kina Haugh and seventh-graders Jayden Kewly and Megan Downer.
The Lakers' first two South Suburban Conference duals are against the two Lakeville teams at home, taking on Lakeville North Dec. 10 and Lakeville South Dec. 17. Both start at 6 p.m.