Can Tyree Ihenacho make a bigger impact in his second season at James Madison University?
The 2020 Prior Lake High School graduate played just 14 games last year for the Dukes due to various injuries. He made eight starts and finished the season averaging 3.7 points, 3.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.
Ihenacho transferred to James Madison after being the Freshman of the Year in the Summit League at the University of North Dakota in the 2020-21 season. He averaged 8.7 points, 4.2 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game in his one season with the Fighting Hawks.
Why did Ihenacho transfer after such a successful first season at the Division I level?
"I was looking for a place where I can develop more as a player and win games,” Ihenacho told the Daily News-Record in Virginia. "I also wanted a better community around me."
Ihenacho had other schools looking at him once he decided to enter his name into the transfer portal to leave North Dakota. The 6-foot-4, 192-pound guard picked JMU over Illinois State, Pacific and Colorado State, while also receiving some interest from UNLV, St. John's, Northeastern, Drake and Southern Illinois.
“I like the playing style as well as the pieces they have there at JMU,” Ihenech told the Daily News-Record. "The coach is going to let me play my game and he's proven to be a successful coach everywhere he's been."
Ihenacho is an up-tempo player, who excels on the defensive end and in transition. At North Dakota, he was the only player in the Summit League to rank in the top 10 in assists, rebounds and steals in his one season there.
He also shot 35.4 percent from 3-point range. Last season, Ihenacho made eight starts in the 14 games he played. He scored a season-best seven points twice.
JMU finished 15-14 overall record last year, going 6-12 in the Sun Belt Conference. The last time the Dukes made the NCAA Tournament was in 2013.
Ihenacho started his high school career at Burnsville, but played his final two seasons at Prior Lake.
In his junior season with the Lakers, he averaged 9.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists, helping the team reach the Section 2AAAA title game. Prior Lake lost 62-45 to Eden Prairie.
It was the first time the Lakers made a section final since joining the top class in basketball at the start of the 2003-04 school year.
Prior Lake lost to Eden Prairie in the Section 2AAAA semifinals in Ihenacho's senior season. He finished that year averaging 12.2 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.