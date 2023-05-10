Jack Williams

Seventh grader Jack Williams won at No. 4 singles for Prior Lake in a 6-1 win over Burnsville May 4 in a South Suburban Conference match.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Prior Lake boys tennis team has shown some improvement with the Section 2AA competition right around the corner.

After dropping eight of their first nine matches, the Lakers won three of their next four including a 6-1 victory May 4 versus Burnsville in a South Suburban Conference match.

Tom Schardin

