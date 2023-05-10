The Prior Lake High School mountain bike program will have an informational meeting May 15 in room G216 at the high school starting at 7 p.m.
The meeting is any current fifth graders all the way to juniors who are interested in joining the team for the 2023 season.
The first race of the season is set for Sept. 9-10 on Lake Rebecca in Rockford. Other races are at Sprit Mountain Duluth (Sept. 23-24), Detroit Mountain in Detroit Lakes (Sept. 30/Oct. 1), Whitetail Ridge in River Falls, Wisconsin (Oct. 7-8) and the state championships at Mount Kato in Mankato (Oct. 14-15).
The Minnesota Cycling Association is the governing body for the high school mountain biking. For more information go to minnesotacycling.org.