Conservation efforts to foster stewardship of pheasants, ducks and their habitats are outlined in new Minnesota Department of Natural Resources action plans.
“The DNR strives to be a forward-thinking leader,” department Commissioner Sarah Strommen said in a written statement.
“The issues facing ducks and pheasants are serious. They include the amount and quality of habitat and the impacts of a changing climate. These plans help clarify and focus our work to better address these issues.”
The action plans were developed during the last 10 months with the help of conservation and tribal partners, the public and technical experts. Each plan outlines short-term actions over the next several years that can help fulfill long-term conservation goals.
Strategies outlined in the plans include:
- Maintaining land acquisitions for wildlife management areas, primarily in western and southern Minnesota, and increasing the proportion of those acquisitions in priority areas identified for pheasants and ducks.
- Increasing the quality and quantity of habitat improvements and enhancements on state lands for pheasants and ducks.
- Supporting the work of conservation partners to protect and enhance habitat on private and federal lands.
- Supporting priority management actions within the Mississippi Flyway for ducks.
- Improving access to land for outdoor recreation and habitat appreciation.
More information about the department's habitat work, activities and plans is available on the department's website, dnr.state.mn.us.
Deer Population
Minnesotans can take an active role in helping shape deer population goals across the state by attending local workshops designed to increase inclusiveness and transparency in the DNR's decision-making process.
Based on feedback, the DNR is using a new workshop format to facilitate small group discussions to both scope issues and create recommendations. The workshops replace the citizen advisory committees and public meetings that were used during the last round of deer goal setting in 2017.
“Using workshops to gather input opens the doors to include more participants and more viewpoints than the advisory committees used previously, and we’re really looking forward to hearing the conversations and recommendations,” said Barbara Keller, DNR big-game program leader.
More information, including the dates and locations of the workshops, can be found on the department's website.