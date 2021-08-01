Jackson Jutting's first season on the Division I ice at Colorado College wasn't necessarily a smooth one.
The hockey was the same, but all the COVID-19 protocols made the transition to the college game a little more challenging. Jutting got ample playing time, appearing in 19 of the team's 23 games.
But the Tigers struggled, finishing with a 4-17-2 overall record. Jutting recorded a goal and two assists.
"When we all arrived on campus, we knew it wasn't going to be a normal year," said Jutting, a 2019 Prior Lake High School graduate. "So for our team, we tried to have a positive outlook on everything COVID-19 related like quarantines, testing protocols, and staying in our own bubble a lot of the year.
"I think our team handled all of the adversity pretty well with everything that was going on," Jutting added. "I don't think COVID had a huge impact on transitioning to the Division I level as it would in a normal year. At the end of the day, it's the same game as always and we fortunately got to play almost a full schedule, which was huge for our young team."
This season, Jutting is hoping his team can make a bigger impact. Colorado College has a strong tradition. The program made the NCAA tournament 10 times between 1995 and 2008, but its last appearance was 10 years ago (2011).
So Jutting and his teammates will be on a mission this winter to try to end the program's nine straight losing seasons.
"This coming year, I think our team just wants a fresh start and a reset button and try to get Colorado College back to where it used to be, winning championships," Jutting said. "We have a young group of guys, so we can't wait to start up again and build up the new era of hockey here.
"We added a full new staff and a new arena to play in, so it will be a great year to get the ball moving in the right direction and start winning some games," Jutting added. "I know that's what everyone on our team wants."
Jutting, a 5-foot-10, 196-pound forward, is used to piling up the points. After his four-year varsity career at Prior Lake, Jutting played a year in the United States Hockey League for the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders.
That season he had 11 goals and 16 assists in 47 games. His 27 points were tied for third on the team.
At Prior Lake, Jutting scored 52 goals and added 74 assists in his four varsity seasons. He had 42 points in his senior year (14 goals, 28 assists).
Jutting also had international experience. Before his senior season at Prior Lake, he competed on the U.S. Under-18 Men's Select team in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Canada.
He also participated in the USA Hockey Boys Select 17 National Player Development Camp in Amherst, New York.
So Jutting has played against top-level competition. But for him to take his game to a higher level, he knows there are things he needs to improve.
Jutting has always been a strong skater, as he's shown the ability to create offense. This summer, he's focused a little more on strength and conditioning.
"I have worked a lot on becoming a stronger and faster skater and trying to be as in shape as I can when I get to campus in mid-August," he said. "I've worked on my shot a lot and puck skills to become a more effective player in the offensive zone."