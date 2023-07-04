Jonah Hoeg

Jonah Hoeg went 2 for 4 and scored a run for Prior Lake in the Jays' 10-4 loss at Chaska June 27.

 Courtesy photo/Justin Braun, jbraunimages.com

The Prior Lake Jays finished the month of June losing five straight games, all to Section 3B squads.

So far, the Jays are just 1-6 against section teams, including a 10-4 loss at Chaska June 27. Prior Lake's one win against the section was 12-11 at home against the Cubs back on June 13.

