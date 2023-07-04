The Prior Lake Jays finished the month of June losing five straight games, all to Section 3B squads.
So far, the Jays are just 1-6 against section teams, including a 10-4 loss at Chaska June 27. Prior Lake's one win against the section was 12-11 at home against the Cubs back on June 13.
The Jays (5-9 overall) also fell 5-4 at home to Young America June 22 and suffered a 11-4 loss at Burnsville June 19.
Prior Lake is looking to get back to the Class B state tournament for a second straight year. The team has not made back-to-back state appearances since in earned four straight berths from 1993 to 1996.
Four of the eight teams in Section 3B make state. Shakopee, Chanhassen, Eagan and Victoria are also in the field.
In the loss to Chaska, Prior Lake got down 3-0 after three innings, but cut the margin to 5-4 after the top of the seventh. However, the Cubs scored one run in the bottom of the frame and scored four more times in the eighth.
Troy Lynch had three of the Jays' seven hits, going 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored. Jonah Hoeg was 2 for 4 with a run scored, while Henry Brandt and Hayden Anthony both had RBIs.
Jeff Butler finished 1 for 3 with a run scored.
Sam Brower took the loss, working 6 2/3 innings and allowing six runs (four earned) with two strikeouts. Isaac Heilman allowed two runs in two-thirds of an inning, while Beau Rabey gave up two unearned runs getting the final two outs of the eighth for the Jays.
Against Young America, Prior Lake scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to cut its deficit to 4-3. But the Jays couldn't get the equalizer.
Ross Hebel doubled and drove in a run for Prior Lake, while Tomas Lee finished with two RBIs. Michael Gabbard and Heilman each had a hit and a run scored.
Charles Running took the loss, allowing five runs (four earned) in five innings while striking out two. Tyus Smith pitched a scoreless frame, while Brower threw three scoreless innings with two strikeouts.
In the loss to Burnsville, the Jays led 3-0 before the Bobcats scored seven times in the bottom of the seventh to seize control. Brandt was saddled with the loss, allowing six runs (five earned) in six innings with four strikeouts.
Brower allowed five runs (four earned) in 1 1/3 innings, while Rabey recorded two outs for the Jays.
Gabbard led the offense, going 3 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored. Rabey finished 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI, while Lynch also doubled and drove in a run.
Lee finished 2 for 5 with two runs scored, while Hoeg went 1 for 3 with a run scored. Brandt also drove in a run for Prior Lake.
The Section 3B playoffs will start July 30.
This year's Class B state tournament is scheduled to start Aug. 17 and will be held in Delano, Dassel and Litchfield. Championship weekend is set for Sept. 1-4.