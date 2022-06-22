If the Prior Lake Jays are going to get back to the Class B state tournament, beating Section 3B teams is job one.
So far, Prior Lake is 2-3 against section squads, including losing its last two games — 7-4 at home to Chaska June 21 and 13-7 at Burnsville June 20.
The Jays went into those games with a 2-1 win at Victoria June 17 and a 14-8 triumph at Shakopee June 14.
Prior Lake (5-5 overall) fell short of Class B state berth last season after getting there in 2020. At that time, it was the Jays’ first berth since 2009 when the team finished as state runner-up to Shakopee.
In total, the Jays have made the state field 10 times in the last 35 years, including in 1987, 1988, 1989, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996 and 2001.
In the loss to Chaska, one of the teams to beat in Section 3B, Prior Lake fell behind 7-0 after five innings and could not get all the way back.
Camden Weisz took the loss for the Jays, allowing seven runs in four innings of work with four strikeouts. Henry Brandt pitched a scoreless inning, while Mitchell Goodwin worked four shutout innings with three strikeouts.
Jonah Hoeg homered for Prior Lake, belting a three-run shot in the seventh inning. The Jays had just four hits, including singles from Beau Rabey, Cooper Schnackenberg and Austin Gordon.
Against Burnsville, Prior Lake got behind again trailing 7-0 after four innings and 13-2 after six complete. Austin VanDeWiele took the loss, giving up seven runs (six earned) in 3 1/3 innings.
Ben Eisenberg allowed seven runs (three earned) in 1 2/3 relief innings, while Rabey worked three scoreless frames with three strikeouts.
Goodwin homered for the Jays, finishing with two RBIs. Dustan Green went 2 for 5 with a double and two runs scored, while Levi Iversen also doubled and drove in two runs.
Haeg had two hits and an RBI, while Ross Hebel went 2 for 4. Brandt and Rabey both had one RBI.
In the win over Victoria, Weisz got the win working four scoreless innings of relief. Troy Lynch started and struck out three batters in three innings of work, allowing one run. Goodwin got the save with four strikeouts in two scoreless frames.
Weisz had the Jays' only extra-base hit, finishing with a double and an RBI. Green also drove in a run for Prior Lake.
In taking down Shakopee, Prior Lake banged out 14 hits, scoring 11 times in the third inning to go up 11-2. Sam Emmerich led the offense, finishing 3 for 5 with a triple, two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored.
Goodwin also had two doubles with one RBI, while Rabey also drove in three runs, going 2 for 5 with two doubles. Hebel finished 2 for 6 with a double and two RBIs, while Michael Gabbard was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.
Lynch also doubled, driving in a run, while Gordon finished 1 for 1 with three RBIs. Hoeg went 1 for 3 with two runs scored.
Eisenberg was the beneficiary of the run support. He got the win, going four innings and allowing four runs (two eared) with three strikeouts. VanDeWiele pitched two scoreless frames of relief, fanning six.
Sam Brower allowed four runs in one relief inning, while Goodwin went two scoreless innings with two strikeouts.
For more on the Prior Lake Jays, go to priorlakebaseball.com or call the Hardball Hotline at 952-226-3800.
For more Minnesota Baseball Association, go to mnbaseball.org.