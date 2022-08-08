The Prior Lake Jays rallied in the top of the ninth to earn a spot in the Class B state field.
Back-to-back RBI singles from Jonah Hoeg and Ross Hebel lifted eighth-seeded Prior Lake to a 5-4 win at sixth-seeded Burnsville Aug. 5 in a Section 3B elimination game.
With four of the nine section teams making the state field, the win put the Jays in the top four. Prior Lake ended up fourth in the section after falling 13-1 in seven innings at fifth-seeded Eagan Aug. 7.
The Jays (12-15-1 overall) will be making their second state appearance since 2020 and their third since 2009 when they were the state runner-up to Shakopee.
The 16-team Class B tournament will be held in Dundas, Faribault and Miesville with first-round action starting Aug. 20. Chaska, Chanhassen and Eagan will also be representing Section 3B.
In total, the Jays have made the state field 11 times in the last 36 years, including in 1987, 1988, 1989, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996 and 2001.
In the win over Burnsville, Prior Lake let a 3-0 lead through five innings get away. The Bobcats scored three times in the sixth inning and took a 4-3 advantage with a run in the seventh.
Camden Weisz earned the win in relief for the Jays, working 2 2/3 innings and allowing one run with two strikeouts. Mitchell Goodwin got the save working the ninth.
Burnsville put the tying run at second with a two-out double, but the runner was stranded there as Goodwin got a ground ball to third to end the game.
Henry Brandt started for Prior Lake and went five innings, giving up three earns with three strikeouts. Austin VanDeWiele pitched one-third of an inning.
Lee led the offense, going 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Troy Lynch finished 3 for 3 with a run scored, while Goodwin was 2 for 5 with two runs scored.
Hoeg ended up 2 for 5, while Beau Rabey doubled and scored a run.
In the loss to Eagan, Prior Lake took a 1-0 lead with a run in the top of the fifth inning. The lead didn't last long as the Bandits scored eight times in the bottom of the frame and added five more runs in the sixth.
Corey Goodwin drove in the Jays' lone run, finishing 2 for 2 with a double. Hoeg went 2 for 3, while Buter singled and scored a run.
Weisz got the start for Prior Lake and worked three scoreless innings. Takuma Padilla took the loss, allowing six runs in 1 2/3 innings with two strikeouts.
Rabey allowed six runs (four earned) in two-thirds of an inning, while Butler also worked two-thirds of an inning and allowed one run.