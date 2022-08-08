The Prior Lake Jays rallied in the top of the ninth to earn a spot in the Class B state field.

Back-to-back RBI singles from Jonah Hoeg and Ross Hebel lifted eighth-seeded Prior Lake to a 5-4 win at sixth-seeded Burnsville Aug. 5 in a Section 3B elimination game.

