The Prior Lake Jays used a 15-hit attack to earn their first victory of the season July 12.
Jonah Hoeg and Mitchell Goodwin both homered in leading the Jays to 12-2 home win versus Highland Park. Prior Lake went into the contest dropping its first three games of the season, including 7-6 at Chaska July 9 and 6-1 at Victoria July 7 in a pair Section 3B standings contests.
The Jays are back on the field July 14 at home to Chanhassen, another section squad, and are home to Excelsior July 17. Both games start at 7:30 p.m.
In the win over Highland Park, Prior Lake used a four-run fourth inning to take a 6-2 lead.
Cooper Smith pitched 5 2/3 innings for the win, allowing two unearned runs on four hits while striking out four. Jake Larson pitched 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, fanning three.
Hoeg also doubled, finishing 3 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Goodwin was 2 for 3 with two runs knocked in and three runs scored.
Jonesy Buescher had a pair of doubles and two RBIs for the Jays, while Smith was 3 for 4 at the plate with a triple and two RBIs. Rob Frederick had three hits and drove in two runs, and Adam Cress had a pair of RBIs.
In the loss to Chaska, Prior Lake led 5-4 going into the bottom of the eighth inning before giving up three runs to the Cubs. Ben Koopman was saddled with the loss, allowing five runs (two earned) in 2 1/3 innings of relief while striking out two.
Jett Heinen started and worked five innings, giving up two runs (one earned) while fanning four. Goodwin got two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning for the Jays.
Prior Lake had six hits, all singles. Sam Tanner finished 1 for 3 with three RBIs, while Hoeg and Tommy Keating both drove in one run. Austin Gordon and Jeff Butler each had two runs scored.
Against Victoria, it was a scoreless game going into the fifth before the Vics scored three times. Ben Eisenberg took the loss for the Jays, working five innings and allowing three runs while fanning eight.
Smith struck out four in two relief innings, giving up one run. Larson allowed two unearned runs in one inning of relief.
Prior Lake managed just four hits. Hoeg and Tanner both doubled. Goodwin had two hits and a run scored, while Tanner had the team's lone RBI.