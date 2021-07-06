Jeff Marshall is heading back to the South Suburban Conference, this time as the activities director at Prior Lake High School.
Marshall was hired in June to take over the Lakers' programs, replacing Beth Fuller who has served as an interim athletic director since January.
Fuller will return to her duties as assistant activities director, while Marshall will leave his job as as dean of students at Edina High School. He began at Edina at the start of the 2017-18 school year after spending 20 years at Burnsville High School.
Marshall was the activities director at Burnsville from 2010 to 2017, along with being an English teacher, guidance councilor and head boys and girls swimming coach.
"I'm very excited to be taking over the activities director role at Prior Lake and to hopefully continue to lead the Prior Lake athletics and activities the way my predecessors did," Marshall said. "I've some big shoes to fill with Russ (Reetz) leaving, but I feel that with my experience and background, I can be successful in the position.
"Prior Lake was one of just a few places that I would consider becoming an activities director again, so I'm thrilled to have been offered the position," Marshall added. "I have lived in the community since 2003 and have four children currently enrolled in PLSAS schools."
Reetz had run the Prior Lake's activities department since the start of the 2015-16 school year, before moving to Eden Prairie last January to become associate principal of student activities.
Prior Lake is one of the biggest schools in the state enrollment-wise. According to the MSHSL, Prior Lake is the third biggest school with an enrollment of 2,722. Only Wayzata (3,396) and Minnetonka (3,383) are bigger.
Burnsville was in the top 10 in enrollment when Marshall was the athletic director there, and Edina has been consistently in the top 10 over the last two decades.
So Marshall is used to working in a large district with many students. Having Fuller as his assistant also helps.
"She is an unbelievable leader, and I know I'm going to rely on her tremendously," Marshall said. "It will be great to be able to team and collaborate with her, as well as the rest of the activities department."
Marshall said he enjoyed his time at Edina. It was a good experience for him to be dean of students.
"The staff, students, families, and community at Edina were very supportive and will be difficult to leave," he said. "However, I know that I'm stepping into a similar community at Prior Lake with the support of all stakeholders, and I can’t wait to get started working with all of them."