Robert Jones looks pretty comfortable on the Division I basketball court.
The 2019 Prior Lake High School graduate has gotten off to a solid start for Denver University. The 6-foot-10 forward had eight points and four rebounds in the Pioneers' 74-62 win over Utah Valley Nov. 9.
Jones is coming off the bench and getting about 18 minutes per game for Denver to start the season. In the team's 85-51 exhibition win over Johnson & Whales, Jones proved he can help Denver right away as a freshman with 19 points and seven rebounds.
Jones was a 3-star recruit by rivals.com after a strong career for the Lakers. He averaged 17.1 points per game as a senior last winter, including 11 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game.
He was regarded as one of the state's best shot blockers, helping Prior Lake to a program-best 25 wins (25-4 overall) His talents were also recognized by the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association as one of 12 finalists for the McDonald Award.
The second-year award is given to the most outstanding senior player and is named in honor of legendary coach Bob McDonald of Chisholm, one of 13 coaches in the nation with more than 1,000 career victories (1,012 total).
Last winter, Jones had two games scoring 30-plus points, helping his team reach the Section 2AAAA title game. The Lakers lost 62-45 to Eden Prairie in championship.
It was Prior Lake's first-ever appearance in a section final as a Class 4A program. The team moved up to the bigger class at the start of the 2003-04 season.
As a junior, Jones averaged 13.5 points, 10 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game for Prior Lake. He averaged 4.7 points a game as a sophomore in his first season on the varsity.