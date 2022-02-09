Malcolm Jones became a member of the Prior Lake boys basketball team's 1,000-point club Feb. 4.
The 6-foot-9 senior forward scored a game-high 25 points to spark the Lakers to a 67-63 South Suburban Conference home win over Rosemount. He went over 1,000-career points in the victory, as he leads the team at 19.8 points per game.
Prior lake coach Jon Miller said reaching that scoring milestone is an "amazing accomplishment," but even more impressive playing in Class 4A.
"Class 4A and the SSC are so deep and talented that many players don't see significant varsity action until their junior year," Miller said. "Most players only get around 50 to 60 games of varsity action and would need to average 18 to 20 points per game for both years.
"We have very few players who average over 20 points in our conference," Miller added.
Jones has been a varsity regular since his sophomore year, but last winter his junior season was limited in total games played due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So Jones could have easily eclipsed 1,000 points back in December if Prior Lake was able to play a full schedule a year ago.
Jones will play at the Division II level next winter at the Minnesota State University, Mankato.
"Malcolm has been the most dominant offensive player in our program for the past two seasons," Miller said. "The offense has been built around his scoring ability. He has done a tremendous job working on his ability to score and his teammates have done a great job of finding him in his preferred scoring positions.
"Malcolm is difficult to guard because he can score effectively in the post, but also step out to the 3-point line and shoot," Miller added.
In the win over Rosemount, Jones finished 4 of 7 from the 3-point line. He also grabbed 10 rebounds and had four steals.
"Malcolm had a massive second half and helped lead us to victory over a very talented Rosemount team," Miller said.
Seniors Kellan Miller and Eric Dueffert and were also in double figures against Rosemount with 14 points apiece. Senior Kyle Haas finished with four points and six assists.
Prior Lake (7-12 overall, 4-7 in the SSC) followed the victory with an 80-60 home loss to No. 2-ranked Shakopee in league play Feb. 8. The Sabers led 41-28 at the break and never looked back.
Jones led the Lakers with 20 points, while Dueffert scored 19 and Miller finished with 16.
Shakopee (18-1) is headed for the No. 1 seed in Section 2AAAA. The Lakers are looking like the No. 6 seed at this point.
Fifth-ranked Minnetonka (13-4), Eden Prairie (13-7) and Edina (12-8) should be top-four seeds, while Chanhassen (9-9), Waconia (8-11) and Chaska (5-13) are also in the field.
Section quarterfinal play begins March 9 with the semifinals set for March 12. The title game will be March 18, and the higher seed is home throughout the postseason. Shakopee is the defending champion.
Prior Lake is 1-5 against section teams so far with its lone victory over Chaska. The losses are to Shakopee (twice), Minnetonka, Chanhassen and Eden Prairie.
The Lakers went into the Rosemount game off of a 69-57 conference win at Apple Valley Jan. 31, which snapped the team's four-game losing skid.
Jones led the way with 32 points, making 15 of 21 shots from the field. Senior Tommy HJerpe scored 13 points for Prior Lake, while Dueffert scored 10 and junior Luke McCullough chipped in seven.