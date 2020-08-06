The North American Hockey League is planning on its 46th season, and is committed to playing a full schedule.
The USA Hockey-sanctioned Tier II junior league has 28 teams in 17 states, including four in Minnesota. The season will be a delayed start, beginning Oct. 9.
The North American Hockey Prospect League will open the season with an event at the National Sports Center's Super Rink in Blaine Sept. 17-20.
"We have spent a lot of time discussing return dates and are excited to be moving forward at this time," NAHL Commissioner and President Mark Frankenfeld said in a press release. "Our number one priority remains returning to the ice this fall in the safest manner possible for everyone in our hockey community and we believe that Oct. 9 is a good date to achieve that goal.
"Between now and the schedule release we will be communicating with the NHL, USA Hockey, and the United States Hockey League to develop the most current return to play guidelines as possible.”
The NAHL plants to work daily with its teams and monitor developing situations, utilizing recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and local authorities. The goal is to provide the safest environment as possible for all the players, coaches, staff, families and fans.
The delayed start means that NAHL events will be affected. The 18th annual NAHL Showcase will take place Dec. 16-19, and the 11th annual NA3HL Showcase will take place Dec. 20-22 at the Super Rink.
Earlier in the year, the NAHL held its first event in Minnesota since the reopening of ice arenas due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was a three-day combine at the Super Rink to expose 16U prospects to the junior hockey experience.
Last season, the NAHL had 246 players make commitments to Division I programs across the country.
For more on the NAHL, go to nahl.com.