The Prior Lake gymnastics team started a new state streak March 18 in the Section 2AA meet at Bloomington Jefferson.
Junior Kylie Thompson qualified for the Lakers on the balance beam, finishing fifth with a score of 8.825. Prior Lake ended up fifth in the team standings with total of 136.750.
The winning team makes state, along with the top three individuals in the all-around. The top three finishers on the four individual events who are not one of the three qualifying all-around finishers, also make the Class AA state competition.
Thompson will compete at state March 27 at Champlin Park High School. The individual and team competition is held that day.
Last season, Prior Lake had its streak of nine straight seasons of qualifying at least one gymnast for state end. The program won the Section 2A title in 2013 and earned a seventh-place at state that year.
It's been a tough last few for the Lakers under first-year coach Patrick Kloeckner. The team missed its first two South Suburban Conference competitions due to quarantine.
Section 2AA is strong. Lakeville North went into the competition as the defending state champions, but the Panthers were dethroned. New Prague won the title with a score of 142.875, while Lakeville North was second (141.750).
Lakeville South was a close third (140.325), followed by Eden Prairie (139.750). Chaska/Chanhassen was sixth (131.750), followed by Bloomington Jefferson (128.880) and Waconia (121.675).
Senior Lydia Pavek was Prior Lake's top all-arounder at sections, finishing 15th with a total of 32.325. She was 19th on the uneven bars (7.850), 20th on the vault (20th, 8.950), 26th on the floor (26th, 8.5) and 37th on the beam (37th, 7.025).
Sophomore Terin Block nearly qualified for state on the uneven bars for the Lakers, finishing ninth (8.525). She also led the team on the floor taking 12th (8.975).
Junior Lexi Klugherz had the top finish on the vault (15th, 9.050) for Prior Lake. She was also 20th on the bars (20th, 7.850).
Other finishes for the Lakers included ninth-grader Brooke Thompson on the floor (16th, 8.9) and the beam (T17th, 8.4), sophomore Alex Burger on the floor (19th, 8.775), the beam (T14th, 8.550) and the vault (16th, 9.025), Kyle Thompson on the floor (21st, 8.7), ninth-grader Sofia Monn on the beam (30th, 7.525) and the bars (25th, 7.650) and eighth-grader Ava Loftness on the bars (17th, 8.050).