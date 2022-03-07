Alan Koehler took another step closer to etching himself into Prior Lake wrestling lore.
The junior captured his second straight Class 3A individual title March 5 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, winning the 120-pound title. Kohler earned 3-1 decision over Zach Silvis of Park in the title match.
Last year, Kohler captured the 106-pound state championship.
If Kohler can cap off his senior year with another title, he'll become the first Laker to ever win three.
Right now, Koehler joins Jake Kahnke and Alex Hart as the program's only two-time winners. Kahnke won the 189 title in 2006 and the heavyweight crown in 2007, while Hart was the 220-pound winner in 2014 and won at heavyweight in 2015.
Other Prior Lake wrestlers to win state titles include: Brad Thompson in 1969 (98 pounds), Bill Sauter in 1974 (125), Bruce Johnson in 1975 (145), Bill Craven in 1975 (140), Chad LeMair in 1986 (112), Cory Forar in 1997 (189), Ryan LeBeau in 1999 (130), Calvin Wolff in 2007 (135), Luis Pinto in 2014 (heavyweight), Kenny O’Neil in 2017 (160) and Calvin Sund in 2019 (195).
Koehler is certainly enjoying his second state title, but he's already thinking of No. 3.
"After winning my first state title, the goal was to end up winning three," he said. "I think it would be really cool to set the record for most state titles in Prior Lake history.
"But my main goal is to be a leader in and outside the wrestling room by setting a good example win or lose," Koehler added.
Koehler was one of four Lakers representing the team at state, along with junior Ben Brennan at 113 pounds, senior Carter Breggren at 145 and senior Cole Edwards at 182.
Edwards nearly became the 18th state champion for Prior Lake. He finished second at 182 pounds, losing by fall in the title match to Ryder Rogotzke of Stillwater Area, who had a 56-1 record on the season.
Edwards finished his final Lakers' season with a 43-5 record. He opened the tourney with a 12-3 win over Nolan Israelson of Andover, won 8-1 over Dylan Pepper of Rochester Peper in the quarterfinals and won 3-2 over Alex Riley of Waconia in the semifinals.
Kohler finished the season with a 43-1 mark. His only loss on the year was at 126 pounds by fall to Spencer Johnson of Sartell-St. Stephen in the Bluejacket Duals in Cambridge back on Jan. 22. Johnson went 2-2 at state at 126.
Koehler won his first three state matches easily. He beat Kyle Linville of Shakopee by technical fall (22-6) in the first round, won 12-5 over Ian Schultz of St. Michael-Albertville in the quarterfinals and won by technical fall (15-0) over Jt Hausen of Faribault in the semifinals.
"It was really cool to win my second state title because I was able to do it at the Xcel Energy Center this year and the atmosphere was unbelievable," said Koehler, who has a 77-2 record over the last two seasons. "I think winning my second title was tougher because after winning my first I feel that I was expected to win this year.
"But I knew the work that I put in would show come state tournament time," added Koehler.
Last year's state competition was held at St. Michael-Albertville High School due the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, Brennan and Berggren were both competing in their first-ever state tourneys.
Berggren went 1-2 in his three state matches to finish his final season at Prior Lake with a 22-20 record. Brennan had a 16-8 record on the year, losing both of his state matches.