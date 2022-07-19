Boys Lacrosse
Justin Simonson
Tom Schardin
Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now in Prior Lake
Articles
- Gideon Pond Elementary School hires new principal
- Mana Brewing opens in downtown Shakopee
- Action heats up as local drivers chase the season points titles
- Public notices from the July 16, 2022 Prior Lake American
- More than 30,000 fans attend Lakefront Music Festival
- Prior Lake police calls: July 5 - 12
- Prior Lake rallies in the ninth to snap a four-game winless skid
- Prior Lake police calls: June 28- July 5
- More than 30,000 fans attend Lakefront Music Festival
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Carver County announces sale of tax forfeited properties
-
St. Paul woman injured in eight-vehicle crash on Highway 169 in Jordan
-
Gideon Pond Elementary School hires new principal
-
Obituary for Mark R. Hagen
-
Judge finds probable cause House candidate Bob Loonan violated state law
-
Obituary for Lois M. Garrison
-
New Jaguars coach looking to build a strong foundation
-
Mana Brewing opens in downtown Shakopee
-
Action heats up as local drivers chase the season points titles
-
Chaska VFW, Legion providing free bus rides for veterans to Vietnam memorial exhibit