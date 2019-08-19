The Prior Lake volleyball team hopes to be peaking come playoff time.
The Lakers, ranked No. 7 in the Class 3A preseason poll, has some talent back from last year's team that finished 14-16 overall (5-4 in the South Suburban Conference). It was the program's first losing season since 2011, when it went 11-17.
"Our goal is to play our best volleyball at the end of the season," Lakers coach Mike Dean said. "We want to remember that the season is about growth and staying focused on our goals in practice and how we work to improve instead of focusing on outcome goals on the scoreboard.
"Our priority is on the first contact of each point," Dean added. "We know if we take care of those, it will put us in a position for success as a team."
Prior Lake has some strong hitters back who can put the ball down off a good set. Sophomore Julia Hanson led the Lakers in kills last year with 355, adding 70 digs and 36 blocks.
Senior captain Dezirae Spratt finished with a team-best 50 ace serves and added 269 kills, 238 digs and 14 blocks.
Senior captain Rachel Ring and junior Camille Libert are back as strong middle and outside hitters, while junior Lainey VanHecke will take over the setting duties.
Prior Lake has four potential defensive specialists (libero) in sophomore Courtney Haugen, juniors Annika Evenson and Emmy Benson and senior Katie Heimel. Junior Isabella Westerholm looks to be play in the middle on offense and defense, while junior Alex Lloyd can play both on the outside and inside as well.
"Team chemistry has been huge for us so far," Dean said. "The group pushes each other to get the best out of each other and holds each other accountable on and off the court. That starts with the captains, but all of them are a part of it on a daily basis."
Prior Lake and No. 9 New Prague are two Section 2AAA teams ranked in the preseason poll. Shakopee is the defending champion, and Minnetonka, Eden Prairie, Waconia, Hutchinson and Chaska are teams to keep an eye on.
Prior Lake played in the section title game four straight years, losing to Chaska in 2014 before beating Shakopee in 2015 and 2016 and knocking off Eden Prairie in five sets in 2017.
Last year, the Lakers lost in the section semifinals to Minnetonka.
At state, Prior Lake was the runner-up in 2015, fifth in 2016 and third in 2017.
There are four teams in the SSC ranked in the preseason poll, including No. 1 Eagan, No. 2 Lakeville and No. 8 Lakeville North. Eagan was the state runner-up last year, losing to Champlin Park in the title match.
Prior Lake opens the season at No. 5 East Ridge Aug. 23. The Lakers' first home match is Aug. 29 against Northfield, and the first SSC contest is Sept. 10 at Lakeville South. All three start at 7 p.m.
Prior Lake's first tournament will be the Southwest Minnesota Challenge in Marshall Sept. 6-7.