The Prior Lake boys soccer team is still a work in progress on the offensive end.
The Lakers dropped to 0-4 overall with a 1-0 loss at Eastview Sept. 5 in the South Suburban Conference opener. Prior Lake has just one goal in its first four games.
Both the Lakers and Lightning were both ranked in the first Class 2A poll at No. 7 and No. 3 respectively, but both have since fallen out of the top 10.
Prior Lake just three regulars back from last year, so the the tough start on offense can be attributed to the team's lack of varsity experience. But the competition will not get any easier.
The Lakers are at Lakeville South Sept. 10 and home to Eagan Sept. 12 in SSC games at 5 and 7:30 p.m., respectively.
Prior Lake is at Chaska Sept. 14 in a battle of Section 2AA foes at 11 a.m., before returning to league play Sept. 17 at home versus No. 7 Lakeville North at 7:30 p.m.
Two teams from the SSC are ranked, including No. 9 Shakopee. The Sabers are also one of three teams ranked from Section 2AA, including No. 1 Edina and No. 2 Minnetonka.
Prior Lake is 0-2 against section teams so far, losing to both Edina (4-0) and Bloomington Jefferson (1-0).