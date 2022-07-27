Alan Koehler

Alan Koehler of Prior Lake took third at 120 pounds in both the junior freestyle and Greco Roman divisions at the USA Wrestling Junior and Cadet National Championships in Fargo, North Dakota July 17-22.

 Photo by Mark Beshey/ The Guillotine

Alan Koehler enjoyed plenty of mat time in the USA Wrestling Junior and Cadet National Championships in the Fargo Dome in Fargo, North Dakota.

The Prior Lake senior was part of Team Minnesota, competing at 120 pounds in the junior freestyle competition July 17-19 and in Greco Roman July 21-22.

