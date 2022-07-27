Alan Koehler enjoyed plenty of mat time in the USA Wrestling Junior and Cadet National Championships in the Fargo Dome in Fargo, North Dakota.
The Prior Lake senior was part of Team Minnesota, competing at 120 pounds in the junior freestyle competition July 17-19 and in Greco Roman July 21-22.
In total, Koehler had 15 matches, winning 13 of them to finish third in both styles.
Koehler competed in freestyle first and won seven of eight matches. He lost 10-0 to Nathanael Jesuroga of Iowa in the semifinals, but came back to win his next two.
Koehler earned a 5-4 win over Kenneth Hendriksen of Tennessee and then claimed a 12-2 decision over Braeden Davis of Michigan in the third-place match.
In a field of 115 competitors, Koehler opened with five straight wins to get the semifinals — 10-0 over Trey Friedman of New Jersey, Kh’trell Preston of Oregon and Zack Tiehen of Missouri, 13-2 over Garret Rinken of Iowa and 7-5 over Vincent Kilkeary of Pennsylvania.
In Greco Roman, in a field of 102 wrestlers, Kohler got a bye in the first round and followed with four straight victories — 8-0 over Landon Carver of Oregon, Bentley Ellison of Tennessee and Issac Gibbs of Florida and 10-1 over Cooper Shore of Ohio.
In the semifinals, Kohler fell 11-2 to Kael Lauridsen of Nebraska, before finishing with two wins.
Koehler won 18-7 over Patrick Jones of Florida and then 11-2 over Marcello Milani of Michigan for third place.
Last winter, Koehler won his second straight Class 3A state individual title, winning the 120-pound championship with a 3-1 decision over Zach Silvis of Park. He finished the season with a 43-1 record.
If Koehler can win another state title this coming season in his final season with the Lakers, he’ll become the only wrestler in Prior Lake history to win three state individual crowns.
Right now, Koehler, Jake Kahnke and Alex Hart are the program’s only two-time winners.
Kahnke won the 189-pound title in 2006 and the heavyweight crown in 2007, while Hart was the 220-pound champion in 2014 and won at heavyweight in 2015. Koehler won the 106-pound title in 2021.
Koehler has a 77-2 record over the last two seasons for the Lakers. Last November, he verbally committed to wrestle at the Division I level at the University of Nebraska.