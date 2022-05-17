Alan Koehler took home two top prizes in the USA Wrestling Northern Plains Regionals May 14-15 in the Wisconsin Dells.
The junior at Prior Lake High School won both the freestyle and Greco-Roman titles in the junior 120-pound division.
Last March, Koehler won his second straight Class 3A state title, winning the 120-pound championship with a 3-1 decision over Zach Silvis of Park. He finished the season with a 43-1 record.
Winning both titles at the Northern Plains Regionals earned Koehler a spot in both styles at the U.S. Marine Corps Junior National Championships in Fargo, North Dakota July 15-22.
Last November, Koehler verbally committed to wrestle at the Division I level at the University of Nebraska. He can make history at Prior Lake next winter if he can win another state individual title.
If he pulls that off, he'll become the only wrestler in Prior Lake history to win three state individual crowns. Right now, Koehler, Jake Kahnke and Alex Hart are the program's only two-time winners.
Kahnke won the 189 title in 2006 and the heavyweight crown in 2007, while Hart was the 220-pound champion in 2014 and won at heavyweight in 2015. Koehler won the 106-pound title in 2021.
After winning his second state title last March, Koehler said winning a third will be a goal next year, but not his only goal.
“I think it would be really cool to set the record for most state titles in Prior Lake history," he said. "But my main goal is to be a leader in and outside the wrestling room by setting a good example win or lose."
Koehler has a 77-2 record over the last two seasons for the Lakers. At the Northern Plains Regionals, he went a combined 8-0 in the two different styles.
In Greco-Roman, Koehler won the title match over Austin Laudenbach of Apple Valley by a 15-4 technical fall. He had a 10-2 victory over Mason Mills of St. Michael-Albertville in the semifinals and earned a 8-0 win over Leo Edblad of Cambridge-Isanti in the quarterfinals.
Koehler rolled to an 11-0 win Luke Berktold of Illinois in the first round.
In freestyle, all of Koehler's opponents were from out of state. He earned a 14-4 victory over Joshua Vazquez of Illinois in the title match.
In the first round, Koehler won 10-0 over Lucas Ryan of Wisconsin, and followed with a 14-4 victory over Elliott Biba of Wisconsin in the quarterfinals and 11-0 triumph over Zachary Parisi of Illinois in the semifinals.