The Prior Lake girls lacrosse team continues to dominate the South Suburban Conference competition.
Can the Lakers do the same in Section 6?
Second-ranked Prior Lake (12-1 overall) earned the No. 2 seed in the section behind top-ranked Edina (12-0). The two teams met back on April 17 with the Hornets winning 10-8 at home.
The Lakers followed reeling off 12 straight wins, including winning the SSC title with a perfect 8-0 mark. Prior Lake has won 44 straight league games dating back to the 2016 season; that's five straight conference crowns.
Last season, the Lakers didn't get a chance to defend their 2019 state title because the COVID-19 pandemic canceled all spring sports across the state.
First-round section play starts June 1, followed the semifinals June 3. The semifinals are June 8 and the title game is June 10. The higher seed is at home throughout the playoffs.
Fifth-ranked Blake (9-5) earned the No. 3 seed in Section 6, followed by Bloomington Jefferson (9-4), Valley Blaze (9-4), Eastview (6-7), Holy Angels (7-6), Minneapolis (4-9), Bloomington Kennedy (2-10) and St. Louis Park (5-8).
For complete brackets, go to mshsl.org/section-events.
This year's state tournament starts June 16 with the quarterfinals. The semifinals are June 17 and the title game is June 18. The venue for all three rounds is Stillwater High School.
Prior Lake ended the regular season May 27 with a 17-10 conference home win over No. 4 Rosemount. Since 2015, the Lakers own a league record of 52-1.
In the win over Rosemount, senior Mackenzie Salentre led the Lakers with seven goals, while senior Payton Bloedow scored four times.
Senior Jade Haugen had three goals and two assists for Prior Lake, while sophomore Megan Sporney had two goals and junior Ava Schlitz had a goal and an assist. Junior Lindsey Grove and sophomore Nina Winter each picked up one assist.
Eighth-grader Olivia Doyen made six saves in goal for the Lakers.
Bloedow led the Lakers in goals scored in the regular season with 53, adding nine assists. Winter finished with 23 goals and 21 assists, while Haugen had 25 goals and 13 assists and Schlitz scored 24 times and added seven assists.
Sophomore Rachel Ward chipped in 13 goals and seven assists for Prior Lake, followed by Sporney (14 goals, 5 assists), junior Jayne Bernick (12 goals, 6 assists), Grove (13 goals, 4 assists), Salentre (13 goals, 2 assists) and junior Josie Wilheim (5 goals, 5 assists).
Doyen had a .571 save percentage in the regular season, while senior Jordan Gardner also saw time in goal with a .414 save percentage.