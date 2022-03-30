It's not just a weight room, and it's not just for males or football players.
The new activity center at Prior Lake High School, which opened in August 2020, has one of the best weight rooms in the state -- so says Matt Gegenheimer, the head football coach for the Lakers, who is also the Director of Sports Performance at the school.
It's double the size of the old weight room, and Gegenheimer's hope is to provide all Prior Lake athletes, regardless of sport, year-round training opportunities so everyone can reach their athletic potential.
The program is called Laker Performance and there are 13 other Prior Lake head or assistant coaches part of the staff.
"Our goal is to get all our athletes training with their teammates and their coaches in our facility," Gegenheimer said. "We focus on coaching athletes as a whole and not only have strength components, but also mobility, core, speed and agility components. Our goal as an athletic department is to provide year-round training for all sports, boys and girls.
"That means every team should have the opportunity to train while in season, and all athletes in their offseason should be training with us," Gegenheimer added.
Prior Lake is third biggest high school in the state, enrollment-wise, according to the Minnesota State High School League. Strength, core and agility training have become essential in having successful athletic programs.
High school sports seems to be getting more and more competitive, and that's partly due to all the club options for athletes as well as specialization.
Breaking perceptions
Breaking the perceptions of what a high school weight room entails is one thing Gegenheimer and his staff have fought over the years. It's not just the football coach running programs for his players.
Gegenheimer has been running the strength program at Prior Lake since 2006. Yes, he's the head football coach, but also has an exercise science degree from Iowa State University, is certified strength and conditioning specialist from the National Strength and Conditioning Association and is a certified sports performance coach for USA Weightlifting.
"The original name was Strength Team' and we changed it to Laker Performance to appeal to other sports and females," Gegenheimer said. "Strength Team seemed to scream just lifting, or just boys. Rebranding to Laker Performance is a better brand for what we actually do.
"There is still a lifting component, which could focus on being explosive, strength or endurance; plus we focus on the body as a whole with mobility, core, speed and agility," he added.
Gegenheimer would love all Prior Lake athletes to be part of Laker Performance. But there's always competition from off campus training facilities and year-round sports clubs such as baseball, soccer, volleyball, hockey and basketball.
Those programs all provide strength training for athletes. But is it as cost effective?
Gegenheimer's strength training background, as well the trained staff from multiple sports, can certainly match what an athlete could get from a club program or a personal trainer. And Prior Lake's new facility is also tough to match.
"Some athletes and parents feel personalized is better, specialized is better or more expensive means better," Gegenheimer said. "There is a market out there for these training facilities to make money off people to pay more because they think they are getting more. It's a shame when they can get so much more out of training with their teammates and their coaches in our facility for a fraction of the cost.
"Many sports have turned into year-round sports and it's more, more and more," Gegenheimer added. "Athletes are being encouraged to specialize at a younger age and many sports just play with no training component.
"There is a perception that just playing and practicing that sport is the best way to improve and the training part has little importance. It's been frustrating through the years to see athletes or teams that just need to get stronger, yet they won't commit to any type of training."
Multiple benefits
Gegenheimer said there are multiple benefits for training at the high school with teammates and coaches. They include:
- Pride factor in doing the work and going through the hardships together.
- Mental challenges the weight room provides where your peers can push you through adversity.
- Training together builds trust and a team-oriented culture.
- Winning might mean more or losing may hurt more because everyone is investing time together.
- Injury prevention, staying in shape and getting stronger is done together while also building or strengthening friendships.
"We seem to always gain athletes each year and more coaches from other sports are starting to get involved," Gegenheimer said. "Until we have given every sport the opportunity to be involved, whether in season or offseason, we will keep promoting and pushing.
"A lot of it is just education on what we do and how we can help every athlete," Gegenheimer added. "We are still fighting perceptions, year-round sports and off-site training facilities. Every athlete who gets involved and commits to training will benefit, and the goal is to have every athlete at Prior Lake have that opportunity."
For more information or different programs offered, go to lakerperformance.org.