The Prior Lake softball team is capable of making a long playoff run.
But it won't be easy for the Lakers in a tough Section 2AAAA field that features two ranked teams — No. 5 Chanhassen and No. 10 Bloomington Jefferson.
The Lakers (10-6 overall, 10-5 in the South Suburban Conference) have had some strong wins this spring, including splitting two league games with Shakopee, also a section foe, along with a pair of wins over a 12-win Lakeville North team and a split with strong Eastview club.
Section 2AAAA quarterfinal play starts June 1 and continues June 3 with the semifinals. The winner's bracket final is June 5. The title game is scheduled for June 10. The entire tournament will be held at Miller Park in Eden Prairie.
Section brackets can be found at mshsl.org/section-events when they become available. Chanhassen (16-2) and Jefferson (16-4) will be the top-two seeds.
The next four teams are close in record with Prior Lake — Shakopee (14-5), Chaska (12-7), Minnetonka (11-8) and Eden Prairie (10-8). Burnsville (3-15) will be the No. 8 seed.
The Class 4A state tournament is set for June 15-16 at its annual site, Caswell Park in Mankato. The last time the Lakers were there was in 2013 when they finished runner-up to Elk River.
Meanwhile, the Lakers earned a 12-0 win over Apple Valley in league play May 25. Meg Schultz tossed a three-hit shutout, striking out nine to lead the way.
Mady Lyons dominated at the plate, finishing 3 for 3 with two home runs, a double and four RBIs. Abby Kuboushek doubled and scored a run.
Kate Beer had a hit and two RBIs for Prior Lake, while Courtney Hennen was 2 for 2 with a run scored. Brooke Holmes finished 2 for 3 with two runs scored, while Abby Haferman also had an RBI.
Prior Lake fell 4-2 at home to No. 4 Rosemount May 20. The Irish led the SSC with a 15-1 mark.
The Lakers led 2-0 through five innings, before giving up two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings.
Karlie Miller took the loss for Prior Lake, tossing a complete game. She struck out nine and allowed just two earned runs.
Miller also drove in both of the Lakers' runs with a solo homer and a sacrifice fly.