Can the Prior Lake softball team an even bigger step this spring under second-year coach Erika Smyth.
Last year, the Lakers finished 14-9 overall (11-6 in the South Suburban Conference), going 2-2 in the Section 2AAAA playoffs. Six seniors are gone from that squad, which included the team's starting pitcher, catcher and all-state first baseman.
But there's some talent back for Prior Lake to be a conference and section contender.
"The youth in our program has athletes who are ready to compete in the conference right away," Smyth said. "We have varsity veterans in our upperclassmen and will be debuting a few underclassmen in big-time roles on varsity, from seventh grade to ninth graders earning starting positions.
"Last season, we felt very competitive in one of the toughest conferences in the state," Smyth added. "We feel we have an opportunity to exceed that and go deeper in our section tournament with our depth. Our goal would be to compete in every game in conference this season and give ourselves a great shot to be successful in our section tournament come the end of May."
Senior captain Brooke Holmes returns to anchor the middle infield for the Lakers. Senior infielder Maddie Marvel and junior outfielder Courtney Hennen are also captains.
Sophomore Bree Holmes looks to open the season as the team's top pitcher. She got some time in the circle last spring.
Senior Reagan Moss, junior Brooke Thompson, sophomores Alexa Bianchi-Rossi and Lauren Thurk and eighth graders Brynn Liddle and Peyton Chambers are also expected to contribute.
Smyth said this year's team will look a little different than last year's.
"Last year, we had an offensive lineup where we were able to emphasize the power piece of the game; whereas this year we have a ton of speed up and down our lineup that we believe will be lethal against our competition," she said. "We do still have a few athletes we know will be blasting the long ball, but our coaching staff is very excited to implement a new piece of strategy into our identity working with our speed."
Section 2AAAA could be a little more wide open. Chanhassen has won the last two titles, but the Storm no longer has standout Sydney Schwartz, who was the Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year and the Play Ball! Minnesota Ms. Softball award winner last spring.
Chanhassen still will be a contender come time for the postseason. The program has won five section crowns since 2015, including the 2016 state title.
Chaska, Shakopee and Eden Prairie also look like strong contenders, while Minnetonka, Bloomington Jefferson and Waconia are in the field.
Eden Prairie was the 2019 section winner, while Shakopee’s last title came in 2018. There was no 2020 postseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prior Lake’s last second championship came in 2013 when the Lakers were the state runner-up to Elk River.
Softball went to four classes in 2016. Since then, Prior Lake has a 11-12 playoff record.
Section play starts May 23 with the title game set for June 1. The entire tournament will be played at Miller Park in Eden Prairie.
The Class 4A state tournament will be June 8-9 at its annual site, Caswell Park in Mankato. Forest Lake is the defending champion, beating Brainerd in last year's title game.