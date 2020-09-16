The events are the same and so are the strokes, but the dual meets are definitely different.
The Prior Lake girls swimming team has opened the season winning its first four South Suburban Conference duals that have been virtual competitions.
The Lakers are in their own pool. The opposing team is in theirs, all thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. The meets are still scored the same.
“I’ve been very impressed with how the girls have responded to the changes this season,” Lakers coach Katie Haycraft said. “Coming into the season, there were a lot of rules and regulations, but the girls have done an amazing job adapting to everything.
“I’ve some outstanding leadership from my senior class this year and they are truly guiding this team through this unusual season,” Haycraft added.
Prior Lake’s first four wins were against Apple Valley, Lakeville South, Eagan and Eastview. The team’s senior captains are Abby Haferman, Ella Knutson, Ella Mackin and Mary O’Neil, while juniors Grace Netz, Brooke Bauer and Lexi Nelson, sophomore Maria Soria and ninth-grader Halle Nelson are back this fall after competing at state for the team last season.
Seniors Elin Kairies Ainsley Clayton, junior Abby Mattila, sophomore Lauren Moeller and ninth-graders Alesi Evavold and Gabi Sentyrz have also contributed to the Lakers’ strong start, along two veteran divers in senior Sarah McDonald and junior Alaina Wolter.
“We have a lot of talent back in the pool,” Haycraft said. “I wish things were normal this season because I believe that this would be our best season yet. I’m confident that we would be in the top five (at the Class AA state meet).”
The Lakers finished 14th in the state team standings last year. The team went into last year having finished in the top 10 the previous four seasons, including a program-best sixth-place finish in 2017.
O’Neil, Knutson, Lexi Nelson and Halle Nelson were fourth in the 200 freestyle relay at state last year.
No state meet has been schedule yet this fall due to the pandemic. Therefore, Prior Lake has set its sights on winning the SSC title for a third straight year. The team has gone 9-0 in league duals the last two seasons.
“This season, I’m trying to focus on giving the girls a balance of working hard and having fun while doing so,” Haycraft said. “Since we had to eliminate a lot of our team bonding and social activities, the captains are getting creative on ways to keep the girls working together towards the team goals.”
“(Our captains) are the perfect group of girls to lead this team,” Haycraft added. “The energy they bring to the team is beyond compare. These girls have kept such a positive attitude throughout the year leading up to the season. They are so resilient and are demonstrating that, despite all the changes, we are stronger than ever.”
Virtual meets are not ideal, especially with no fans. Haycraft said the team has had to get creative in keeping the excitement and enthusiasm, which includes musical playlists and creating its own hype.
“They are used to hearing lots of noise before their races, so the team is doing an excellent job at cheerly loudly for each other,” Haycraft said. “This is helping create a tight knit family of girls.
“I love to see how they have pulled together to support and encourage one another,” Haycraft said. “It makes me so proud to see them working so hard together. These girls truly are a family.”
The Lakers’ final four SSC duals are against Rosemount (Sept. 24), Farmington (Sept. 29), Lakeville North (Oct. 2) and Burnsville (Oct. 9).