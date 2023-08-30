The Prior Lake girls tennis team is back in the Class AA state rankings.
The Lakers have opened the season winning five of their first six matches, including their first two in South Suburban Conference play. That helped the team get ranked No. 7 in the latest Class AA poll.
Prior Lake’s league wins were both 7-0 over Apple Valley Aug. 29 and Burnsville Aug. 24. The Lakers also have victories over two Section 2AA foes, 7-0 over Mankato East Aug. 29 and 6-1 against Chanhassen Aug. 21.
The Lakers’ lone loss is 5-2 to Elk River.
Prior Lake won 12 matches last year and finished 6-3 in the SSC, losing one varsity regular from that squad. So Lakers coach PJ Priest expects this team to be in the hunt for the SSC and Section 2AA titles.
Three teams from the section are ranked, including No. 3 Minnetonka, winners of the last two state titles, and No. 9 Eden Prairie.
The Lakers lost 4-3 to Eden Prairie in the section semifinals last year with three matches going three sets. It was the fourth straight year Prior Lake lost in the semifinal round.
In the win over Apple Valley, Prior Lake won all seven matches in straight sets.
Senior Tianna Houske won at No. 1 singles (6-0, 6-0), followed by seventh-grader Sophie Livingston (6-2, 6-1) at No. 2, senior Shelby Gambucci at No. 3 (6-0, 6-0) and sophomore Chloe Soundara at No. 4 (6-0, 6-1).
In doubles, seniors Tory Cvancara and Emily Eisma won at the top spot (6-4, 6-3), followed by senior Rose Netz and junior Haven Fisher at No. 2 (6-2, 6-1) and senior Olivia Newman and junior Sarah Langridge at No. 3 (6-2, 6-1).
Against Burnsville, the Lakers swept all four singles in straight sets. Houske won at No. 1 (6-3, 6-4), followed by Livingston (7-5, 6-2), Gambucci (6-1, 6-2) and Soundara (6-0, 6-2).
In doubles, Cvancara and Eisma won in three sets at the top spot (6-3, 2-6, 6-4), while Netz and Fisher rolled at No. 2 (6-2, 6-2) and Newman and junior Delaney Dahl won at No. 3 (6-1, 6-1).
Singles wins for Prior Lake against Mankato East came from Houske at No.1 (6-3, 6-3), Livingston at No. 2 (6-0, 6-0), Gambucci at No. 3 (6-0, 6-1) and Soundara at No. 4 (6-1, 6-2).
Doubles wins included Cvancara and Eisma at No. 1 (6-1, 6-0), Netz and Fisher at No. 2 (6-2, 6-0) and seniors Ava Becker and Maren Buettner at No. 3 (7-6, 6-1).
Prior Lake also won all four singles matches against Chanhassen — Houske at No. 1 (6-4, 6-0), Livingston at No. 2 (6-1, 6-0), Gambucci at No. 3 (6-3, 6-1) and Langridge at No. 4 (6-2, 7-5).
Cvancara and Eisma were victorious at No. 2 doubles (6-2, 6-2), while Fisher and Soundara won at No. 3 (6-1, 7-5).
The Section 2AA team tourney starts Oct. 2 with the semifinals and title matches Oct. 10 at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter. Section singles and doubles play starts Oct. 12 with the finals for both Oct. 17 in St. Peter.
This year’s state tournament is Oct. 24-27 at the Baseline Tennis Center in Minneapolis. The team tourney is the first two days, followed by singles and doubles play the next two days.
The Lakers finished as state runner-up to Edina in both 2014 and 2015. The team was also fifth in 2016, fourth in 2013 and third in 2012.