The Prior Lake girls swimming team is closing in on a fifth straight perfect season in the South Suburban Conference.
The No. 6-ranked Lakers won nine of 12 events in a 100-81 win at Eagan Oct. 11 to improve to 7-0 in league duals and running their SSC win streak to 43 straight victories.
The Lakers will end the conference dual season Oct. 25 at No. 5 Lakeville North.
Prior Lake went into the dual with Eagan winning the seven-team Greyound Invitational in Duluth Oct. 8. Sophomores Alex Peterson and Natalie Kuboushek each won individual events for the Lakers.
Prior Lake finished with 489 team points, which was 70 better than runner-up Shakopee. Roseville was third (403), followed by Duluth East (292), Memorial (292), Mesabi East (227) and Irondale (175).
“I think one of our strengths is that so many of our girls are very versatile,” Lakers coach Katie Haycraft said. “I have the ability to put so many of our top swimmers in multiple different events and have them score points to help win many of our dual meets.”
At the invite, Peterson won the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.66 and was second in the 100 freestyle (56.74). Kuboushek claimed the 500 freestyle (5:28.57) and was second in the 200 freestyle (2:03.13).
The Lakers’ 200 medley relay team of Peterson, seniors Lillian McRoberts and Lauren Moeller and seventh grader Genessa Sentyrz took third (1:59.60), as did the 200 freestyle team of Moeller, Kuboushek, senior Izzy Ondracek and eighth grader Kaela Haycraft (1:49.16).
The 400 freestyle team of McRoberts, Peterson, Kuboushek and Ondracek ended up fifth (3:44.19).
Prior Lake had two in the top four in diving with junior Anna Cundiff taking second with 384.95 points, while eighth grader Heidi Klaverkamp was fourth (322.80).
Sentyrz was second in the 100 butterfly (1:04.23) for the Lakers. Ondracek was third both in the 200 freestyle (2:03.49) and the 100 breaststroke (1:18.16), as was ninth grader Samantha Carlton in the 500 freestyle (5:51.25) and McRoberts in the 100 backstroke (1:05.90).
Other finishes for the Lakers came from eighth grader Selvi Prasanna in the 500 freestyle (4th, 5:59.34), Sentyrz in the 100 backstroke (4th, 1:06.55), junior Lisa Evavold in the 200 freestyle (5th, 2:10.12) and McRoberts in the 200 individual medley (5th, 2:24.50).
In the win over Eagan, Peterson, Ondracek and senior Zella Lucas each won two individual events for Prior Lake.
Peterson was tops in both the 50 freestyle (25.83) and the 100 backstroke (1:03.35), while Ondracek claimed the 200 freestyle (2:02.90) and the 100 freestyle (57.13). Lucas won both the 100 butterfly (1:01.07) and the 100 breaststroke (1:14.78).
Cundiff took first in diving (225.75).
The Lakers’ 200 medley relay team of McRoberts, Lucas, Peterson and sophomore Ivy Solt was a winner (1:57.57), as was the 400 freestyle team of Solt, Ondracek, Peterson and junior Halle Nelson (3:47.39).
The 200 freestyle team of Lucas, Ondracek, Nelson and junior Karlee Salmela ended up second (1:45.69).
Individual runner-up finishes went to McRoberts in the 200 individual medley (2:20.07) and the 100 backstroke (1:06.54), Solt in the 50 freestyle (26.14) and the 100 freestyle (57.70), Nelson in the 100 butterfly (1:03.43) and Prasanna in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.93).
The Section 2AA meet is not far off. The prelims will be Nov. 10 with the finals Nov. 12. Diving will be held Nov. 11.
The field is arguably the toughest in the state. Four teams are ranked in the top 10, including No. 1 Edina, No. 2 Minnetonka and No. 8 Chanhassen.
Eden Prairie, Shakopee, Chaska and Bloomington Jefferson are also in the field.
Prior Lake ended up third in Section 2AA last year and finished eighth in the Class AA state team standings.
Six Section 2AA teams were in the top 10 at state last year with Minnetonka winning the title, while Edina was second. Shakopee took fifth, followed by Eden Prairie in sixth and Chanhassen in ninth.
This year’s Class AA state meet is set for Nov. 16-18 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.