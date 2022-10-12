Alex Peterson

Sophomore Alex Peterson won the 50 freestyle and was second in the 100 freestyle in helping Prior Lake win the Greyhound Invitational in Duluth Oct. 8.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Prior Lake girls swimming team is closing in on a fifth straight perfect season in the South Suburban Conference.

The No. 6-ranked Lakers won nine of 12 events in a 100-81 win at Eagan Oct. 11 to improve to 7-0 in league duals and running their SSC win streak to 43 straight victories.

