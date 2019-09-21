The Prior Lake football team stood tall late in the fourth quarter Sept. 20.
The No. 8-ranked Lakers made two big stops on defense and got a 4-yard touchdown run from senior Will Jones with 2:18 to play in a 27-24 win at Edina.
Prior Lake's defense delivered in key moments, including an 81-yard interception return for a touchdown from junior Tanner Newlin right before halftime. Senior Blake Whaley and junior Tyler Shaver made a couple of huge defensive plays late in the fourth quarter on Edina's last two possessions.
Prior Lake (3-1) went into the game off of a 14-10 home loss to No. 3 Wayzata Sept. 13. In that contest, the Lakers allowed a 95-yard, game-winning scoring drive in the fourth quarter and had two big penalties on their attempt with the ball to try to win in the closing minutes.
Against Edina, Whaley had a 9-yard sack on third down, which forced Edina to punt into the wind from near the goal line. Senior Dylan Bair returned the short kick to the Hornets' 19-yard line.
From there, the Lakers went into score on Jones' sweep to the left side. Edina got the ball back with just over two minutes left. On 3rd down, Shaver broke through the line of scrimmage and forced a fumble on a sack in which Whaley recovered.
Game over.
Trailing 20-12 at the break, Edina scored on a 58-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter and took the lead in the final quarter on a drive capped off on a 1-yard touchdown run.
Prior Lake scored three touchdowns in the first half. Senior quarterback Nate Raddatz hit junior Cam Miller over the middle on a 21-yard pass. Senior Parker Ellis took a short pass on the flat from Raddatz on 4th-and-1 for a 53-yard score in the second quarter to put the Lakers up 14-6.
Edina blocked a Lakers' punt late in the second quarter down 14-12. But Newlin read an Edina pass perfectly, dropping into coverage and intercepting a slant. Newlin went down the sidelines with about six Laker defenders turned into blockers leading the way for the touchdown.
Edina missed the extra point on its first touchdown and went for the two-point conversion on its next three scores. Prior Lake's defense stopped each of them, which turned out to the difference in the game.
Meanwhile, junior Josh Kelller was 3 for 4 on extra points for the Lakers.
In Week 5 (Sept. 27), Prior Lake will play at No. 9 Lakeville South (3-1). The Lakers are back home in Week 6 (Oct. 4) to take on No. 4 St. Michael-Albertville. Both games start at 7 p.m.