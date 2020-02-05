The Prior Lake boys basketball team seems cemented into the No. 4 seed for the playoffs.
The Lakers' chances of moving up likely disappeared Jan. 30 with a 89-75 loss at No. 9-ranked Chaska in a battle of Section 2AAAA foes.
Prior Lake followed splitting two South Suburban Conference games, winning 95-63 at Apple Valley Jan. 31 and falling 73-70 at Rosemount Feb. 4.
The Lakers (10-7 overall, 7-3 in the SSC) were home to No. 4-ranked Shakopee Friday. The Sabers won the first meeting 80-63 back on Jan. 7, so a win for Prior Lake likely won't improve the team's playoff seed.
The Lakers are at Farmington Feb. 11, home to Eagan Feb. 12 and home to No. 10 Lakeville South Feb. 14 in SSC games at 7 p.m.
Prior Lake's final four league contests are home to No. 2 Eastview Feb. 18, home to Burnsville Feb. 21, at Eagan Feb. 24 and home to Lakeville North Feb. 28. All four start at 7 p.m.
Top-ranked Eden Prairie (19-0) is a lock for the No. 1 seed, likely followed by Chaska (16-3) and Shakopee (16-3). Minnetonka (9-9), Edina (10-10), Bloomington Jefferson (5-12) and Chanhassen (4-14) are also in the field.
The Lakers have wins over Minnetonka and Chanhassen, while losing to Eden Prairie.
Last year, Prior Lake lost to Eden Prairie in the section title game, falling 62-45. It was the program's first-ever section finals appearance as a Class 4A team.
In the loss to Chaska, the Lakers were down 37-26 at the break and couldn't make up the ground in the second half. That's partly due to Chaska's marksmanship behind the 3-point lead. The Hawks made 15 3-pointers.
Senior Dawson Garcia led the Lakers with 39 points, while senior Tyree Ihenacho finished with 15. Sophomore Malcolm Jone scored seven, followed by senior Dylan Bair with 6 and senior Taylor Flaata with 5.
In beating Apple Valley, Garcia led the way with 30 points. Jones and Bair were also in double figures with 15 and 13 points, respectively.
Senior Nate Bach scored 9, followed by junior Tommy Mestnik and senior DJ Doyen with 8 and Ihenacho with 4.
Against Rosemount, Garcia led the Lakers with 24 points. He had a chance a game-tying three at the buzzer, but the shot went off the back iron.
McDonald's All-American
Meanwhile, Garcia has recently been selected to play in the 43rd annual McDonald's All-American Game, which is at the Toyota Center in Houston April 1. The game will be telecast live on ESPN2 and ESPN.
Garcia, who signed to play Division I next fall at Marquette University, is one of two Minnesotans selected to play, along with Jalen Suggs of Minnehaha Academy, who play at Gonzaga next year.
The game features the top 24 seniors in the country and from Canada.
The game has also featured some of the game's greats, including Magic Johnson (1977), Isiah Thomas (1979), Michael Jordan (1981), Shaquille O’Neal (1989), Jason Kidd (1992), Kevin Garnett (1995), Kobe Bryant (1996), LeBron James (2003), Kevin Durant (2006) and James Harden (2007).
For the first-ever, Minnesota will have three players competing. Joining Garcia and Suggs will be Hopkins senior Paige Bueckers, who will play in the 19th annual women's game on the same day.
For more on the McDonald's All-American game, go to mcdonaldsallamerican.com.