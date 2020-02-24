The Prior Lake wrestling team pinned down two state berths in a tough Section 2AAA field.
Senior Chase Bloomquist and junior Cameron Miller both finished runner-up in their respective weight classes to qualify for the Lakers in the individual tournament Feb. 22 at Apple Valley. It's Bloomquist's second state straight appearance, and Miller's first.
Prior Lake had 11 place winners in the 14 weights, including third-place finishes from ninth-grader Alan Koehler, sophomore Teagan Block and junior Billy Trees.
The top-two finishers in each weight class make the state field. The Class 3A individual competition is Feb. 28-29 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The team competition is Feb. 27.
Bloomquist was the section runner-up at 152 pounds, losing by fall to third-ranked Willie Bastyr of Lakeville South in the title match. Bloomquist won by fall over Travis Bender in the first round and topped Sam Treml of Shakopee by a 7-2 decision in the semifinals.
Bloomquist, ranked No. 8 at 152, will take a 34-7 record into state.
Meanwhile, Miller had to take a little longer road to qualify at 220 pounds. He won a true-second match over Brady Redenbaugh of Lakeville North. The match went to overtime tied 1-1, where Miller won by sudden victory.
Miller won his first match by fall over Jonas Pearson of Lakeville South, before losing by pin to top-ranked Tommy Johnson of Shakopee in the semifinals.
Miller earned a fall in the consolation semifinals and won the third-place match 8-2 over Jarek Tikalsky of New Prague to earn the true-second match.
Miller will take a 19-17 record into state.
Koehler, ranked No. 6, lost his true-second match at 106 pounds to top-ranked Jore Volk of Lakevlle North, falling 5-2. Koehler beat Austin Laudenbach of Apple Valley 14-7 in the third-place match.
Koehler opened the tourney with a fall over Cody Zuezmann of Shakopee, before dropping a 5-1 decision to fourth-ranked Koy Buesgens of New Prague in the semifinals. Kohler won by fall in the consolation semifinals to get to the third-place match.
Trees had a similar path to Koehler at 182 pounds. He fell 9-1 to Jake Trachte of New Prague in the match for true second after earning a 4-0 win over Connor Meixell of Eastview for third place.
Trees opened with a technical fall over Conner Elliot of Apple Valley, lost 4-2 to seventh-ranked Jack Casey of Shakopee in the semifinals and earned an 8-3 decision in the consolation semifinals.
Block won by fall over Johnny Thai of Rosemount in his 120-pound third-place match, but he did not get a match for true second. Block, ranked No. 4, won by fall over DJ Gaines of Burnsville in the quarterfinals, before losing 6-4 to Colton Bornholdt of New Prague, ranked No. 3 at 113, in the semifinals.
Block won by fall in the consolation semifinals.
Other finishes for the Lakers went to:
- Senior Cory St. Martin (4th, 132)
- Sophomore Cole Edwards (4th, 170)
- Sophomore Jonah Kolsrud (5th, 113)
- Sophomore Gabe McDonald (5th, 138)
- Sophomore Colton Sund (5th, 145)
- Sophomore Owen Dotseth (5th, 195)
Last year at state, Calvin Sund won the 195-pound state title for Prior Lake, becoming the Lakers' 13th individual to win a crown and the program's 15th champion overall. Bloomquist finished 0-1 at 132 at state last season.
Jake Kahnke and Alex Hart are the only two Lakers to win two state titles. Kahnke won the 189 title in 2006 and the heavyweight crown in 2007. Hart was the 220-pound winner in 2014 and won at heavyweight in 2015.
Other Prior Lake state champions include: Brad Thompson in 1969 (98 pounds), Bill Sauter in 1974 (125), Bruce Johnson in 1975 (145), Bill Craven in 1975 (140), Chad LeMair in 1986 (112), Cory Forar in 1997 (189), Ryan LeBeau in 1999 (130), Calvin Wolff in 2007 (135), Luis Pinto in 2014 (heavyweight) and Kenny O'Neil in 2017 (160).