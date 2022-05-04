Martin Owusu will stay in state to continue to his football career.
The Prior Lake High School junior made a verbal commitment on Twitter May 2 to play at the University of Minnesota starting in 2023.
Owusu, who is listed at 6-foot-3 and 270 pounds, is a three-star recruit who had multiple Division I offers, including from California, Iowa State, Washington, Washington State, Vanderbilt and Kansas State.
Owusu was at the Gophers' annual spring game April 30. Two days later, he decided to play in the Big 10 for coach PJ Fleck and Minnesota.
"I will take this time to announce my commitment to continue my football and academic career at the University of Minnesota," Owusu wrote on Twitter.
Owusu had a strong junior season for Prior Lake last fall under coach Matt Gegenheimer, helping the Lakers to a 5-4 record. He had 47 tackles, three for a loss, along with one sack.
"A huge part of this journey was working with my head coach, who truly believed in me and my ability to play under him starting my sophomore season," Owusu wrote.
Owusu has gained roughly 30 pounds since his sophomore season when his playing weight was listed at 235.
Owusu is the sixth pledge to the Gophers’ class for next year and the third player from the state of Minnesota. He is considered the ninth-best player in the state, according to 247sports.com.
"It's always been a goal to play for my home state. So when I got that offer, it was like a no-brainer. That's where I'm going," Owusu told 247sports.com.