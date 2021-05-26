The Prior Lake boys golf team is hoping to end its state drought.
The Lakers won the Section 2AAA title in 2010 and had two individual state qualifiers the next two seasons. But since then, Prior Lake has not had a golfer in the Class AAA state field.
Last season was canceled due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the Lakers didn't get an opportunity to end the drought.
Fred Moede and Nick Nygaard will be ones to watch for Prior Lake in this year's 36-hole Section 2AAA tourney, which starts June 2 with the first round and ends June 7. The venue is the Ridges of Sand Creek Golf Course in Jordan.
The 12-team field is strong with the likes of Minnetonka, Chaska, Chanhassen, Waconia and Eden Prairie. Waconia won the crown in 2019.
Can the Lakers make some noise?
"My hope is we peak for sections and get some guys fighting for a spot at state to end the drought," Lakers coach Brad Bulver said.
Moede's scoring average is 78 for the Lakers this spring. Nygaard shot a 73 at Bluff Creek Golf Course to lead Prior Lake in a tournament that was hosted by Chanhassen.
With no season last year, ninth-graders and sophomores who were on the junior varsity in 2019 are now filling varsity spots. They don't have a ton of varsity tournament experience.
"I'd love to say the layoff was a big factor, but golf was one thing everyone could do (last summer)," Bulver said. "We have a nice group of kids. They are happy to be back (this spring) and are working to get better."
Throughout the season, Prior Lake has played mainly a lot of South Suburban Conference duals. The Lakers won two of their first five.
At sections, the goal is to get to round two. The top-four teams after round one move on, along with individuals who are within five shots of the fifth-place score. In 2019, 19 individuals also advanced who were not on the top-four teams.
Moede was one of those individuals. He finished with a 36-hole total of 159, shooting 77 and 82. The winning team and top-five individuals make the state field.
This year's Class 3A state golf tournament is set for June 15-16 at its annual site, Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids.