Can the Prior Lake wrestling team get back to the state tournament?
Section 2AAA got reworked last spring when the Minnesota State High School League reclassified sections for all sports. Gone from the field is Shakopee, winners of the last three Class 3A state titles.
Perennial power New Prague is also gone, as the Trojans moved to down at class to Section 2AA.
So the section now consists of the Lakers, Apple Valley, Farmington, Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Eastview, Burnsville and Rosemount.
The Guillotine released its first team and individual rankings Nov. 25 and Apple Valley was the only team ranked from Section 2AAA, opening in the No. 6 spot.
The top five teams were No. 1 St. Michael-Albertville, No. 2 Waconia, No. 3 Shakopee, No. 4 Stillwater and No. 5 Anoka. The Lakers received votes in the poll, but not enough to crack the top 12.
The Lakers won the Section 2AAA title five straight years from 2011 to 2015. Since then, Apple Valley won in 2016 and 2017, while Shakopee claimed four straight crowns from 2018 to 2021.
Meanwhile, Prior Lake has two individuals ranked in the first Class 3A poll — junior Alan Koehler and senior Cole Edwards.
Koehler won the 106-pound state title last year, finishing the season with a 34-1 record. He won the crown with a 3-1 win over Logan Swenson of Wayzata in the title match.
Koehler opens this winter ranked No. 1 in the state at 126 pounds, while Swenson is No. 1 at 120. Koehler will try to become the third Prior Lake wrestler to win multiple state titles.
Jake Kahnke and Alex Hart are the only two Lakers to win two. Kahnke won the 189 title in 2006 and the heavyweight crown in 2007. Hart was the 220-pound winner in 2014 and won at heavyweight in 2015.
Other Prior Lake wrestlers to win state titles include: Brad Thompson in 1969 (98 pounds), Bill Sauter in 1974 (125), Bruce Johnson in 1975 (145), Bill Craven in 1975 (140), Chad LeMair in 1986 (112), Cory Forar in 1997 (189), Ryan LeBeau in 1999 (130), Calvin Wolff in 2007 (135), Luis Pinto in 2014 (heavyweight), Kenny O’Neil in 2017 (160) and Calvin Sund in 2019 (195).
Edwards, ranked No. 3 at 170 to open the season, finished last year with a 27-2 mark. He won by fall in his two Section 2AAA matches at 170. In the state prelims, he opened with a win by fall, but then lost in the next round to fall short of the top eight.
Other wrestlers back who got varsity mat time last year include junior Aidan McGowan, ninth-grader Tyler Turzinski, sophomores Finn Bloomquist and Jaxon Mikolyzk and seniors Ryan Horejsi, Owen Dotseth, Carter Berggren and Ricky Gonsor.
The Lakers finished last season with a 16-11 dual record, including 8-1 in the South Suburban Conference. Shakopee won the league crown for a fourth straight year with a 9-0 mark.
Prior Lake's annual Ron Edwards Classic is set for Dec. 11. The annual Christmas tournament, which features many of the state'd top wrestlers from all three classes, will be Dec. 17 at Rochester Community Technical College.
The Lakers will face Apple Valley in its final SSC dual Feb. 3. The Eagles have the most ranked wrestlers from Section 2AAA to open the season with six.
The Lakers, Farmington and Lakeville North each have two ranked, while Rosemount and Eastview each have one.
Prior Lake will be the host of the Section 2AAA team tourney, which is set for Feb. 18. The individual section tourney is Feb. 25-26 at Eastview.
This year's Class 3A state tournament is scheduled for March 3-5 at its annual site, the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The team tourney is the first day, followed by the individual competition the next two days.