The Prior Lake gymnastics team got to measure itself against one of the top program's in the state in the season opener Jan. 21.
The Lakers took on Lakeville North, the defending Class AA state champion, in a South Suburban Conference dual and hung right with the perennial power Panthers.
Prior Lake finished with a team score of 132.15, while Lakeville North won with a 135.775.
Lakers' first-year Lakers Coach Patrick Kloeckner was pleased with the first meet, but said the six-week downtime affected his team.
Back on Nov. 18, Gov. Tim Walz shutdown youth and high school sports across the state due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In-person practices resumed Jan. 4, so Prior Lake did not have a lot of time to get ready for the season.
"We had a fine first meet, and now know where we need to improve," Kloeckner said. "We will focus on keeping our energy up and work on our conditioning to help us improve our stamina for meets to come.
"Our six weeks off showed itself, and all athletes will have to get their stamina up," Kloeckner added. "Once we do that we will begin working on upgrading some new skills and a few requirements on bars, which has been our focus this year."
Senior Lydia Pavek led the Lakers in the all-around against Lakeville North, taking second with a score of 32.525. Sophomore Alex Burger was third (31.975).
Ninth-grader Brooke Thompson led Prior Lake on the balance beam (8.65) and the floor exercise (8.7), taking second in both in events. Junior Kylie Thompson was third (8.55) on the beam.
Ninth-grader Reese Houston was third on the floor (8.625) for Prior Lake, while Burger was fourth (8.225).
Pavek ended up third on the vault (8.975), while junior Lexi Klugherz was fourth (8.9) and Burger was fifth (8.8).
On the uneven bars, Pavek led the way taking third (7.95).
Prior Lake was without one of its top all-arounders in sophomore Terin Block, who is sidelined until mid-season with a foot injury.
The Lakers' schedule runs through March 11 when the team ends the regular season in a meet at New Prague. The Section 2AA competition is set for Feb. 18-19 at Bloomington Jefferson.
The Minnesota State High School League will decided Feb. 4 at its next board of directors meeting if there will be state competitions for winter sports. There were none for fall sports.
Prior Lake won Section 2AA title in 2013 and earned a seventh-place finish at state that year. However last season, the Lakers had their state streak end. The program had qualified at least one gymnast from 2011 to 2019.
The Lakers were seventh in Section 2AA last season.
"I'm very proud of our girls' unity and being able to navigate this difficult season," Kloeckner said. "I'm excited to continue to work hard and improve every meet."