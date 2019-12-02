The Prior Lake boys basketball team pulled away down the stretch to win its season opener Nov. 30.
Senior Dawson Garcia scored a game-high 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the No. 4-ranked Lakers' 76-60 victory over No. 5 East Ridge in the Big 12 Classic at Champlin Park.
Prior Lake led 41-29 at the break, but the Raptors went on a 15-4 run to starer the second half to cut the deficit to 49-44 with 12 minutes left.
East Ridge got to within three points before Garcia took over. The Marquette University recruit had 16 points in the first half and scored 10 points in the final six minutes to lead the Lakers to the win.
Sophomore Malcolm Jones finished with 17 points for Prior Lake.
Prior Lake is back on the court Dec. 5 at home versus Minnetonka in a battle of Section 2AA foes at 7 p.m.
The Lakers will take on No. 3 Eden Prairie Dec. 7 in the Breakdown Tip Off Classic at Hopkins High School at 5:30 p.m. It's a rematch of last year's Section 2AAAA title, a 62-45 Eagles' win.