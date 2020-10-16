Tyler Shaver is running wild for the Prior Lake football team.
The 6-foot, 190-pound senior tailback has rushed 332 yards and three touchdowns in the team's first two games, while adding three catches for 64 yards and a score in the Lakers' 2-0 start.
Shaver scored three touchdowns in Prior Lake's 29-28 win at Wayzata, the defending Class 6A state champions, in the season opener Oct. 9 and followed with another dominating performance in a 42-0 home win over Edina Oct. 15.
Shaver had a strong junior season for the Lakers, leading the team on the ground with 657 yards rushing and five touchdowns.
"We knew we had a good one in Shaver," Lakers coach Matt Gegenheimer told the Minnesota Football Hub. "I'm really pleased with (senior fullback Cam Miller) and the other guys coming around now. Our offensive line is doing a tremendous job. They’re winning the trenches for us and opening things up.”
Shaver has already picked where he will college football next year, verbally committing to Bemijdi State University via Twitter Oct. 7. His older brother Spencer Shaver is redshirt freshman for the Beavers at linebacker.
In the Lakers' win over Wayzata, Shaver scored on a 34-yard run with 3:37 left to play in the game to cut the deficit to 28-27. Prior Lake decided to go for two instead of kicking the extra point to tie the game and converted when junior quarterback Kyle Haas completed a pass to senior Tanner Newlin.
The Trojans missed a game-winning 32-yard field goal as time expired.
Prior Lake was down 21-7 at the half, before scoring twice in the third quarter to get back into the game.
Meanwhile, there was no drama in the Edina win. The Lakers led 21-0 at the break and were up 35-0 after three quarters.
Prior Lake had 403 yards rushing as a teram, 163 from Shaver. Hass had two rushing scores, while Miller and seniors Keaton Sowder both had one. Haas also connected with Newlin on a 13-yard scoring strike.
Haas has been efficient through the air for the Lakers through two games, completing 10 of 17 passes for two scores, while rushing 14 times for 46 yards and two scores.
Miller has 137 yards rushing and two scores through two games and his tied with Shaver for the team led in receptions with three.
"Our play-action has been good for us,” Gegenheimer told the Minnesota Football Hub. "I think as the season goes on, we’ll continue to get better at that. Haas is a good one, and we’ll be able to use him a lot."
Newlin has been the enforcer on defense with 19 tackles in the first two games, while senior Caleb Rios has 14 tackles and junior Drew Johnson has 10.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, the regular season has been trimmed to eight to six games. Prior Lake still has games against some top teams, including home to Lakeville South (Oct. 23) and Eden Prairie (Nov. 6) and the road at St. Michael-Albertville (Oct. 30) and Minnetonka (Nov. 11).
There will be no state tournament this fall due to the pandemic, but there will be some sort of playoffs, which has not been announced yet.