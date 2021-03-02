It's been a different season for the Prior Lake boys basketball team.
Dawson Garcia is at the University of Marquette. Tyree Ihenacho is playing at North Dakota. Those two Division I athletes helped the Lakers win a combine 44 games the previous two seasons, including a share of the South Suburban Conference title last winter.
So Prior Lake is rebuilding and looking for more consistency to compete in the SSC and in the upcoming Section 2AAAA tournament.
"We have been competitive in the majority of games and have played most teams even," Prior Lake coach Jon Miller said. "But we end up having a bad four-minute stretch that we can’t overcome."
The Lakers (3-11 overall) dropped their fifth straight game March 2 with a 67-52 setback at Farmington.
Prior Lake went into the game off of a 51-43 loss Feb. 26 at No. 6-ranked Shakopee, one of the teams to beat in Section 2AAAA, along with No. 5 Chaska.
The Lakers will end the regular season March 12 versus Lakeville North. The section quarterfinals start March 16 with the title game set for March 25.
The Class 4A state tournament starts March 30-31 with quarterfinal play. The semifinals are April 6-8 and the title games for all four classes is April 9-10. The Target Center in Minneapolis is the venue.
"We are starting to be a little more consistent on the defensive end," Miller said. "We held Shakopee to 51 points and that point total should give you an opportunity to win the game. With the injury to (senior) Tommy Mestnik, we have struggled to find any consistent outside shooting and teams can now double and triple (junior) Malcolm Jones in the post."
The 6-foot-7 Jones leads the Lakers in scoring at 21.4 points per game. Mestnik was averaging 9.1 points through eight games before getting injured.
Junior Kellen Miller is averaging 7.9 points for Prior Lake, while senior Kyle McCullough is at 7.5 points.
"I feel confident heading into the sections because we are starting to play more team defense and that is the key to winning section games," Miller said. "Scoring always is tougher near the end of the season because teams are so well scouted and benches get shorter this time of year.
"We just need to play loose and with confidence on the offensive end and we will have a chance to upset teams in the section," Miller added.
Prior Lake's three wins this season are two over Burnsville and one over Apple Valley.
In the loss to Farmington, Jones led the Lakers with 24 points. McCullough scored nine, while Miller scored six and senior Jack Willer and Emmett McKush both finished with five.
Against Shakopee, Jones led the team with 17 points, while senior Erik Zender scored 11 and Willer added seven.