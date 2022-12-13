Senior Greg Johnson earned one more honor for the Prior Lake football team.
The 6-foot-5, 305-pound offensive tackle was selected to the Minnesota Associated Press All-State football team. Twenty-six players earned first-team honors, 12 each on offense and defense, a kicker/punter and an all-purpose player.
There were also 26 players named to the second team.
Johnson, who will play Division I football next year at the University of Minnesota, led the way for a Prior Lake rushing attack this past fall that averaged 239.3 yards per game, including 30 rushing touchdowns.
Johnson was a three-year starter on the offensive line, and also played a little defense finishing this past season with 20 tackles.
Prior Lake fell just short of the making the Class 6A state quarterfinals, falling 28-27 at home to East Ridge in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Meanwhile, Rosemount, the Class 6A state runner-up to Maple Grove, had the most all-state players selected to the first team with three — offensive lineman Noah Lindsay, defensive lineman Hayden Bills and linebacker Kade Gilbertson.
Three other schools had at least two players selected. They were running back Carson Hansen and defensive back Ryder Patterson of Lakeville South, defensive lineman Chiddi Obiazor and defensive back Devin Jordan of Eden Prairie and quarterback Jacob Kilzer and kicker/punter Connor Fournier of Maple Grove.
Hansen was named the Player of the Year.
Other first-team offensive selections included running backs Maxwell McEnelly of Waconia and Sam Backer of Chatfield, receivers/tight ends Eli Paulson of Anoka, Carter Holcomb of Rochester Mayo and Brady Anderson of Edina and offensive linemen Reese Tripp of Kasson-Mantorville, Jack Liwienski of Minnetonka and Jerome Williams of Osseo.
Others selected on defense were defensive linemen Jaxon Howard of Robbinsdale Cooper and Keenan Wilson of Eagan, linebackers Reese Littlefield of Centennial, Alex Elliott of Hutchinson and Jordan Summers of Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton and defensive backs Garrison Monroe of Shakopee and Jake Borman of St. Thomas Academy.
Cade Osterman of Elk River was selected as the all-purpose player.