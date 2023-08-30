Ellie Ohlmann

Sophomore Ellie Ohlmann will be one to watch for Prior Lake this fall as the team hopes to improve on last year’s six wins.

The Prior Lake girls soccer team is looking to snap two skids this fall.

The Lakers have lost in the section quarterfinals the last six seasons and have had a losing record in the last three. Can Prior Lake be more of a factor in the South Suburban Conference and in Section 2AAA?

