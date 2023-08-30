The Prior Lake girls soccer team is looking to snap two skids this fall.
The Lakers have lost in the section quarterfinals the last six seasons and have had a losing record in the last three. Can Prior Lake be more of a factor in the South Suburban Conference and in Section 2AAA?
The Lakers finished 6-9-1 overall last fall (2-6-1 in the SSC). The team fell 2-1 to Shakopee in the section quarterfinals.
“We have a good mix of returners and newcomers who have a lot of skills individually and collectively,” Prior Lake coach Blair Navis said. “We are hoping our new athletes can fill in some of the gaps that were left by our graduating seniors. We’re trying to capitalize on the speed of our attacking players and veterans on defense to help us be success.”
Prior Lake split its first two games, including a 6-0 win at home versus Chaska in the season opener Aug. 24. The Lakers followed with a 3-1 loss at perennial power Edina Aug. 26.
Both teams are Section 2AAA foes, along with Minnetonka, Eden Prairie, Chanhassen, Waconia and Shakopee.
Edina has won the last two section crowns, while also winning in 2017. Minnetonka won in 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2020, while Eden Prairie won four straight titles from 2012 to 2015.
The last time a non-Lake Conference team to win that section was Burnsville in 2011. There was no state tourney in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Back in 2014, Prior Lake went 13-5-1 overall and lost 1-0 to Eden Prairie in the Section 2AA title game. Soccer went to three classes in 2021.
Since that season, Prior Lake has a 1-7 playoff record and has averaged just 6.1 wins per year.
“As usual, the SSC is a competitive conference,” Navis said. “We are hoping to finish at least in the top half, if not higher, as well as earning a high seed for the section tournament.”
Rosemount won the league title last year en route to beating Edina in the state title game. Prior Lake opens the SSC season Sept. 6 at home versus Eagan.
Three of Prior Lake’s top five goal scorers are back in senior Isabelle Ohlmann, sophomore Ellie Ohlmann and junior Brooklyn Holmberg.
Isabelle Ohlmann led the team with 11 goals last year, while Ellie Ohlmann led in assists with five, adding three goals. Holmberg had three goals and four assists.
Senior midfielder Addyson White will also be one to watch for the Lakers, along with sophomores Lilliana Oelrich and Breanna Phillips and junior Maya Carney.
Juniors Kate Anderson and Hannah Helberg and senior Keira Olabode return to the defense, while sophomore Gianna Stiehm is back in the midfield. Senior Andrea Reichwald returns in goal.
In the win over Chaska, Isabelle Ohlmann led the team with three goals, while sophomores Teagan Jurek and Lauren Schindler and Carney all scored once.
Ellie Ohlmann picked up two assists, while White had one. Reichwald made four saves for the shutout.
Against Edina, Schindler scored the Lakers’ lone goal, while Reichwald made 12 stops in net.
Prior Lake will end the regular season Oct. 4 at home versus Apple Valley in league play. Section play starts Oct. 10 with the quarterfinals, followed by the semifinals Oct 12 and the title game Oct. 17. The higher seed is home throughout the postseason.
This year’s state tournament starts Oct. 24 with the quarterfinals. The semifinals (Oct. 31) and title game (Nov. 3) are held at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.