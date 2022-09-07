The Prior Lake boys soccer team opened the season with five straight non-conference games, the first three against Section 2AAA foes.
The Lakers won their opener 1-0 at Chaska Aug. 25. But Prior Lake followed with four straight defeats: 2-0 versus No. 7-ranked Edina (Aug. 27), 3-2 against Waconia (Aug. 30), 2-0 at Bloomington Jefferson (Sept. 1) and 5-1 at top-ranked Wayzata (Sept. 3).
Not exactly the start Prior Lake was hoping for coming off a 3-11-2 season a year ago (1-7-1 in the South Suburban Conference). But there's plenty of season left for the Lakers to make their mark.
Scoring was a problem for Prior Lake last season with just 14 goals in 16 games.
In the win over Chaska, sophomore Edgar Castillo scored the Lakers' lone goal with senior Ben Pascanik picking up the assist.
Senior Liam McVety made five saves in goal to get the shutout.
Against Waconia, Prior Lake fell in overtime to the Wildcats after rallying from a 1-0 deficit at halftime. Senior Luke Dahlen had both of the Lakers' goals, while Pascanik had an assist.
McVety made three saves in goal.
The game with Wayzata was scoreless at halftime, so all six goals were scored in the second half. Mike Orlov had four of them to lead the Trojans to victory.
Section 2AAA is very difficult with the likes perennial powers Minnetonka, ranked No. 3, Edina and Eden Prairie, along with Shakopee and Chanhassen.
The first round of Section 2AAA play starts Oct. 11. The semifinals are Oct. 13 with the title game Oct. 18. Edina is the defending champion.
Last fall, Prior Lake lost in an overtime shootout in the section quarterfinals to Eden Prairie. The game was tied 1-1 after regulation and the two overtime periods before the Eagles won the shootout 4-3.
In 2017, Prior Lake beat Chanhassen in the Section 2AA final to earn the program’s first-ever state berth as a Class 2A program. The Lakers’ other state berth came in 2000 in Class A.
Soccer went to three classes last fall.