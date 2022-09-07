Andrew Gatti

Senior Andrew Gatti looks to get the ball up the field in Prior Lake’s 2-0 loss at Bloomington Jefferson Sept. 1.

 Photos by Tom Schardin

The Prior Lake boys soccer team opened the season with five straight non-conference games, the first three against Section 2AAA foes.

The Lakers won their opener 1-0 at Chaska Aug. 25. But Prior Lake followed with four straight defeats: 2-0 versus No. 7-ranked Edina (Aug. 27), 3-2 against Waconia (Aug. 30), 2-0 at Bloomington Jefferson (Sept. 1) and 5-1 at top-ranked Wayzata (Sept. 3).

