The Prior Lake girls tennis team had its state's doubles streak stopped Oct. 12.
The Lakers have had two doubles teams at state the last three years. Last year, senior Nic Keller and then-senior Charlotte Bowles were the state runner-ups. Bowles and Taylor Jackson won the state doubles crown in 2017, as did Jackson and Savanna Crowell in 2016.
Keller and eighth-grader Tianna Houske were hoping to get to state this fall for the Lakers, but the duo lost in the in Section 2AA North Sub-Section action in three sets (6-3, 2-6, 6-4) to Carlie Olsen and Taylor Gill of Orono.
Keller and Houske rolled in their first two matches, winning in straight sets over Grace Peterson and Avery Finck of Mound Westonka (6-1, 6-1) and Megan Guckeen and Isabelle Yun of Shakopee (6-2, 6-2).
Juniors Kelly Wu and Kaitlyn Lam also competed in doubles for Prior Lake, winning one of two matches. They beat Sara Thomas and Megan Miller of Chanhassen (6-0, 6-0), before falling to Libby Andraschko and Taylor Kamps of Minnetonka (6-0, 6-0).
In singles play, the Lakers got one victory. That came from ninth-grader Alyssa Lam as she opened with a straight-set win over Ellen Adams of Chaska (6-0, 6-0), before losing to Lilly Anderson of Orono (6-1, 6-4).
This fall was a rebuilding year for the Lakers. In team play, Prior Lake didn't get to the section final for the first time in nine years, losing 5-2 to Orono in north sub-section action Oct. 4.
The Lakers finished with a 10-9 overall mark (5-4 in the South Suburban Conference).
Prior Lake lost in the Section 3AA title match to Rosemount in 2011. The Lakers won the Section 3AA crown the next three years before getting moved to Section 2AA, where the team won titles in 2015 and 2016.
Prior Lake lost to Minnetonka in the section title match in both 2017 and 2018. Minnetonka won again this year, beating Orono 7-0 for the crown.
The Lakers also went into this fall having won seven of the last eight SSC titles with just one loss in those eight seasons. That was to Eagan in 2016. Prior Lake went into this season with a 70-1 record in SSC play since 2011.
Don't be surprised if the Lakers return to top form next fall. They will lose Keller and senior Gabby Betzold, but eight of their top-10 players will be back.
And Priest had 70 players tryout for the team back in August, so the program's numbers remain very strong.
"We had 70 girls tryout for 44 spots, so we had to cut this year," Priest said back in August. "We always try not to cut, but the numbers have just gotten so large. Of those 70 girls, only three are seniors."