The Prior Lake cheerleading team has made the UCA National National Cheer Championships an annual event.
But with ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there's no guarantee the Lakers will make that trip to Orlando, Florida to compete against the top programs in the county.
The national championships have been rescheduled to April 27-28. The competition is usually held in February, and this season teams can attend in person or compete virtually.
Prior Lake has already qualified, but how will they be competing?
"At this point, we are unsure regarding the details of what nationals will look like for our team," Lakers coach Bridget Ortner said. "We are hopeful to be able to still compete and give our team and our eight seniors one last chance at that national championship and the coveted 'white jacket" they’ve been training so hard for."
Last winter, Prior Lake's traditional squad finished third in the medium varsity, non-tumbling division at nationals, while the game-day team was fifth. It was the first time the program made it to the finals.
Prior Lake's junior varsity squad also competed at nationals last year in traditional and game-day and were semifinalists (top 12) in both.
"Our team has approached this season with the goal of winning nationals," Ortner said. "While we know that nothing is guaranteed, we all have committed to preparing mentally and physically for the potential opportunity to compete."
Back in October, the Lakers competed in the 10,000 Lakers Regional competition. Both varsity teams won their divisions, as did the junior varsity, to secure bids to nationals.
Gov. Tim Walz' shutdown announced a four-week shutdown Nov. 18 for all youth and high school sports across the state (Nov. 21 to Dec. 18).
Training is now virtual for the Lakers and is led by the team's seniors — Riley Martin, Sophia Lewis, Amanda Norby, Macy Sheffield, Pamela Trinh, Josie Bahe, Gemma Gilbertson and Alicia Wold.
"This group of seniors is incredibly special," Ortner said. "Many of them began cheering as elementary and middle school students. Some of these athletes have dedicated more than half of their lives to our sport. It’s been a pleasure to watch them grow as athletes and into extraordinary young women."
"Our seniors have been true leaders since day one of our season," Ortner added. "They have kept their chins up, their eyes on our goals and learned that nothing is guaranteed."
Prior Lake also competed in virtually in the Hooiser Championships the day before all sports were shutdown. The results were recently released and all of the Laker teams finished first.
Training virtually is not easy. It's hard to do build a pyramid on a computer screen. But right now it's the only way the team can stay connected.
"While we can't practice our stunts and pyramids virtually, we are focusing on individual skill work such as jumps, motions, our dance and a lot of cardio conditioning," Ortner said. "Our goal is to return from the pause stronger, sharper and more flexible than we were prior to the pause."
"Since we compete nationally, it can feel at times discouraging to see a lot of the country practicing and competing while we are on pause," Ortner added. "As a team, our focus has been to control what we can control. That has helped us immensely in not feeling down that our season is so far from normal."
The Minnesota Cheerleading Coaches Association Championships are still on and set for Feb. 27. They will be held virtually.
Last year, the Lakers' varsity was second in both the traditional and game-day at the MCCAs.
"We are greatly looking forward to resuming after the pause and continuing our season with the goal of going undefeated," Ortner said.